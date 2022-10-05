What's next? Quebec Liberal caucus meets after tough election night

The Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) held its first caucus on Wednesday since the provincial election on Monday.

It was mainly a post-mortem on results.

The governing party was reduced to 21 seats, the vast majority of those on the Island of Montreal, and now a hit to its finances mean the party will face major challenges in the next four years.

Questions are now being asked about how it can represent Quebecers away from its base in western Montreal and how it dropped to 14 per cent of voters from 2018 when it was 25 per cent.

The party got 400,000 fewer votes this year (591,075 from 1,001,037), meaning the party will receive nearly $725,000 less than it did in the last election, as every vote translates into funding.

Each person on the voters' list generates $1.71, which is distributed among the parties based on how many votes they get, according to Elections Quebec.

Party leader Dominique Anglade had to fight for her seat, eventually winning by 2,736 votes over Quebec solidaire (QS) candidate Guillaume Cliche-Rivard.

According to the Liberal Party's constitution, if a leader doesn't win the election, they must have a confidence vote at the next convention, which will be in 2023.

Many experienced Liberal MNAs did not run in this year's election, meaning about half of the Liberal caucus are political rookies.

The party will have to address its disconnect with francophone voters and how to make sure it's not just a party that represents Montreal interests.