

CTV Montreal





Montreal’s official opposition is still looking for a new name.

On Friday, the team once known as Equipe Denis Coderre announced that the city’s head of elections had rejected a request to redub the party as Movement Montreal.

The reason given for the denial is that another request for an identical name had already been filed by another party.

Party interim leader Lionel Perez said members of the group will soon gather to decide on another name.

“It doesn’t affect our passion to defend the citizens of Montreal and to monitor the new administration, as we have done since the beginning,” said Perez in a statement.