What makes the Gilles-Villeneuve F1 Circuit in Montreal one of the best?

Anyone near Montreal this weekend knows its Grand Prix weekend as the Formula One AWS Canada Grand Prix has returned after a two-year hiatus.

This year may have an added spark of excitement for local and travelling race fans after the COVID-19 pandemic-related pause, but Montreal's Gilles-Villeneuve Circuit has always been a draw for race fans and drivers alike.

The Bleacher Report ranks Montreal's circuit sixth, saying that "no circuit on the current calendar is as good at consistently producing great races."

Bleacher says overtaking is always possible on Gilles-Villeneuve and close racing is almost guaranteed.

"Montreal is proof a circuit doesn't need a 'perfect' mix of corner types and artificially crafted overtaking zones," Bleacher wrote.

The wet weather this weekend adds a bonus for fans, who

The motorsports enthusiast site racefans.net gave Gilles-Villeneuve the fourth-highest maximum score for top track since 2008.

RDS Formula 1 analyst Bernard Houle said drivers like the fact that on Gilles-Villeneuve the margin for error is smaller.

"They (drivers) call it a classic track," said RDS Formula 1 analyst Bertrand Houle. "There are not a lot of run offs, so if they make a mistake, they pay the price... They like the concept that if you make a mistake, you pay the price."

Zach Goodleaf worked in a pit crew for races in the Canadian NASCAR Pinty's Series and said the bleachers after corner two are the best view of the race.

"The fans, we really get close to this race, which is kind of cool," said Goodleaf. "Something crazy usually happens. A few races are just kind of like a procession, first place ends up winning, but for some reason, the track usually ends up throwing a curveball or two."

A reason for this, Goodleaf said, is because the track is simple.

"There are no high-speed corners, really, so if your car is straight and in a fast line, you should be good around the track," said Goodleaf.

This year's wet weather means even more chance that something special could happen during the race.

"Great weather for the fans because drivers will have problems with the track," said Houle. "It's wet, so it's pretty slippery."

Houle said drivers will have to choose between wet tires with large groves or intermediate tires with smaller grooves.

"They're going to have to decide which ones the best because if you don't choose the right ones, you're going to be slow," he said. "Choose the right tires for the right conditions, that's the most important thing."

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco drives during the second practice session, Friday, June 17, 2022 at the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

RACE NEAR A METROPOLIS

Race aside, Montreal is a major part of what makes the local race one of the top picks for drivers and fans.

A fan wanting to attend the British Grand Prix, for example, will be stuck over an hour from either London or Birmingham in the quaint country town of Towcester.

The Suzuka Circuit in Japan is equidistant from Nagoya or Osaka, and it will take over an hour to drive to either city.

In Montreal, the downtown core is a metro ride away.

Drivers steer their cars into the hairpin during the first practice at the Formula One Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal, Friday, June 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

"For the majority of the time, the tracks are in the middle of pretty much nowhere because most tracks are very loud," said Goodleaf. "This is one of the few occasions where the drivers can actually stay in a proper city."

Being close to the city centre allows drivers, crews and spectators alike to take in a race and whatever is happening in Montreal.

"They really love to come to Montreal," said Houle of those on and surrounding the F1 teams. "They like the atmosphere. Downtown, it's crazy, it's fun. The track, spectators can come by metro."