MONTREAL -- Although Quebec’s new curfew contains several exemptions, walking your dog after 10 p.m. does not appear to be one of them — and dog owners are confused as to why this is the case.

“What if you can’t walk your dog [before curfew] because of work or other restraints?” questioned dog-owner and animal activist Louise Makovsky.

During the curfew imposed in early 2021, dog-walking was permitted within one kilometre of the home; it’s unclear why the rules appear to be different this time around.

When questioned whether dogs could be taken out after curfew or not, Montreal police (SPVM) referred CTV News to the provincial health department.

The health ministry has yet to respond to a request for comment.

However, an SPVM spokesperson did inform CTV News that so far, no tickets have been distributed to people taking their dogs out past 10 p.m.

POTTY PROBLEMS

For Makovsky, there’s one issue that stands above all else: once the clock strikes 10 p.m., how will dogs take care of their business, so to speak?

“To be fair to humans and dogs, they need to be able to eliminate away from homes,” she said.

When nature calls, many people are required to bring their dog out to the street. Apartment tenants, for example, typically don’t have access to a private lawn.

Alternative methods include using “puppy pads” so that Fido can go indoors — but many dogs are not accustomed to this, argues Makovsky.

"This creates stress between pets and the owners,” she said, adding that the odours can cause friction among neighbours as well.

Makovsky worries that more 'accidents' in the home can even lead to “unfair discipline” from the owners.

Makovsky said that while she understands the need for certain restrictions, she hopes the government will rethink this particular one.

“Shutting the dog parks, no person-to-person contact and no dogs meeting each other can be hard, but is more acceptable.”