Featured Video
What happens to your Christmas tree after you toss it to the curb
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, January 11, 2019 7:42PM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 11, 2019 7:48PM EST
After the holidays comes the big Christmas tree pickup, as pine tree carcasses line snowy Montreal streets.
The trees – all 25,000 of them – used to end up in the dump.
But no longer.
Watch the report above to learn about the second life of Christmas trees.
Latest Montreal News
- Two pedestrians struck on Sherbrooke St. sidewalk after car loses control
- Quebec's highways are getting worse, and a transportation report proves it
- Jewel queen Neron's bankruptcy filing calls qualifications for 'Dragon's Den' into question
- Several CEGEPs, universities miss deadline to adopt sexual violence policy
- Montreal real estate should outpace national market this year: realtor/economist