MONTREAL -- It’s a ‘choose your own adventure’ for residents on how to revitalize Notre Dame St., as three proposals have been unveiled to revamp the major artery through Lachine.

“A project like this will encourage even local people to come back and see all of the changes all of the new businesses that have opened up,” said Chloe Boudreau, co-owner of Friperie Notre-Dame. “I think this new project is going to be incredible for notre dame and the businesses.”

The pricetag and time line for the project is not ironed out, but Lachine borough mayor Maja Vodanovic says they hope to have a final design approved to break ground by 2023, to be completed by 2025.

Watch the story above to see the designs, and residents can vote for their pick online.