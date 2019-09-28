

Daniel J. Rowe, CTV News Montreal





In the wake of the historic climate march in Montreal that brought hundreds of thousands of people to the streets, questions now turn to what climate action political parties are prepared to promise.

In Montreal, marchers followed Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, who forwarded her four steps to combat climate change and criticised Liberal leader Justin Trudeau of not doing enough.

Trudeau announced Friday, if re-elected, his government would plant 2 billion trees adding to the party's platform that includes pricing carbon and investing in clean technology.

The NDP climate plan involves moving to 100 per cent electric transit, and improving cities and communities' public transit systems in addition to retrofitting buildings to reduce energy demands.

Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer's "A Real Plan to Protect Our Environment" includes investment in green technology in lieu of taxes, banning plastic recycling exports and improving standards for plastic packaging as well as promoting and exporting Canada's clean energy for the global markets.

Scheer promised Saturday to create an energy corridor, if elected, from coast-to-coast to transport oil, natural gas and electricity in seeming defiance of Friday's protesters.

The Green Party plans to cut carbon emissions 60 per cent by 2030, cancel the Trans Mountain pipeline, make electric vehicles affordable and renew the National Forest Strategy.

Most polls show environmental issues third in priorities for most voters behind the economy and social issues, and it will remain to be seen Oct. 7 and 10 what the leaders of each party says on the issue during the debates.

Those on the streets Sept. 27, however, were clear that the environment should be high on the list of priorities.

"Now is when we need to change everything. We need a total system overhaul," said one Montreal marcher Friday.