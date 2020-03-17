Wet weather gives Montrealers another reason to stay home
Published Tuesday, March 17, 2020 10:16AM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, March 17, 2020 10:21AM EDT
Montreal's weather will be wet and cold Mar. 17, 2020 perhaps giving people another reason to stay indoors. (SOURCE Stephanie E.M. Coleman)
MONTREAL -- For those looking for an extra reason to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic, Mother Nature may have just given it to you.
Environment Canada is forecasting Tuesday's weather to be an ugly mix of snow and rain in the morning with winds gusting from 20 km/h to 40 km/h.
The rain should last into the night with temperatures hovering around four degrees Celsius.
The precipitation should clear up around 9 p.m. and Wednesday is forecast to be cloudy and dry.