MONTREAL -- For those looking for an extra reason to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic, Mother Nature may have just given it to you.

Environment Canada is forecasting Tuesday's weather to be an ugly mix of snow and rain in the morning with winds gusting from 20 km/h to 40 km/h.

The rain should last into the night with temperatures hovering around four degrees Celsius.

The precipitation should clear up around 9 p.m. and Wednesday is forecast to be cloudy and dry.