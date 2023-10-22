Wet Sunday: Rainfall warning continues in Montreal

Grab the umbrella because the rainfall warning is still in effect for much of southern Quebec, including Montreal, on Sunday.

Environment Canada said total rainfall amounts can reach between 40 and 60 millimetres in some areas until Sunday evening.

Other areas under the rainfall warning include Vaudreuil, Valleyfield - Beauharnois, Mont-Orford - Lake Memphrémagog, and Sherbrooke.

"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads," the weather agency warned.

The forecast is calling for a high of 8 C in Montreal with winds gusting up to 40 km/h. The winds will remain into the evening as the temperature drops slightly to 7 C.

Drier conditions are expected on Monday as the skies clear. Environment Canada said the high should reach 11 C. The low is 3 C.