Montreal

    • Wet Sunday: Rainfall warning continues in Montreal

    A child holds an umbrella on a rainy day. (CTV News) A child holds an umbrella on a rainy day. (CTV News)

    Grab the umbrella because the rainfall warning is still in effect for much of southern Quebec, including Montreal, on Sunday.

    Environment Canada said total rainfall amounts can reach between 40 and 60 millimetres in some areas until Sunday evening.

    Other areas under the rainfall warning include Vaudreuil, Valleyfield - Beauharnois, Mont-Orford - Lake Memphrémagog, and Sherbrooke.

    "Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads," the weather agency warned.

    The forecast is calling for a high of 8 C in Montreal with winds gusting up to 40 km/h. The winds will remain into the evening as the temperature drops slightly to 7 C.

    Drier conditions are expected on Monday as the skies clear. Environment Canada said the high should reach 11 C. The low is 3 C.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    PM, Poilievre mark anniversary 9 years after Parliament Hill attack

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre marked the ninth anniversary Sunday of the Parliament Hill attack that left a Canadian reservist dead. They also remembered the death of another Armed Forces member that occurred in a separate attack two days earlier.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News