Westmount to crack down on off-leash dogs following complaints

The City of Westmount is threatening to get tougher with dog owners after complaints of uncontrolled off-leash dogs at Summit Park have created local tensions.

Several people showed up at a council meeting Monday night to discuss the issue.

Homeowners bordering the park want the city to try to ensure that off-leash dogs and their owners no longer run havoc in and outside the park or block parking for their private properties.

Part of the woods have been designated as an off-leash dog park.

Now, the city says it will ensure that dog owners have permits and say they must control their animals or face fines.

"Rest assured public security will be there and there will be enforcement and tickets. And people will be unhappy about that, and that's going to be part of the education of this," said Westmount Mayor Christina Smith. "The reason you need a dog permit is so that we can track your dog, they have all their vax and we can tell if they are dangerous. We are very good at giving parking tickets and we are about to get very good at giving dog fines."

The mayor also asked residents to improve their public discourse and call public security or the police if needed.



