MONTREAL -- One of Montreal's largest synagogues was vandalized with anti-Semitic symbols on Wednesday.

Swastikas were painted onto the doors of Westmount's Congregation Shaar Hashomayim. On Tuesday afternoon, with Montreal police stationed outside the synagogue, a red gasoline canister was seen by the doors though it was unclear if that was left behind by the perpetrator.

Montreal police said no details on their investigation were yet available.

The synagogue, like all houses of worship in Montreal, is currently not holding religious services due to COVID-19 public health regulations.