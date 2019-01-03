Featured Video
West Vancouver clothing donation bins sealed after death of trapped man
A man tries to retrieve items from a clothing donation bin in Vancouver, on Wednesday December 12, 2018. The District of West Vancouver is shutting clothing donation bins and looking at options to either make them more secure or remove them following the death of a man on Dec. 30. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Published Thursday, January 3, 2019 1:07PM EST
The District of West Vancouver is shutting clothing donation bins and looking at options to either make them more secure or remove them following the death of a man on Dec. 30.
In a post on the district's website, West Vancouver says it is making the changes to ensure such a tragic accident doesn't happen again.
A 34-year-old Vancouver man was found stuck in the opening of a donation bin near Ambleside Park on Sunday and he couldn't be revived by paramedics.
The notice directs residents to deliver donations to a Salvation Army thrift store or contact one of several groups able to pick up donated goods from their home.
At least seven people have died in such bins in Canada since 2015.
Five of those deaths have occurred in British Columbia, prompting on advocate to call them "death traps" and demand their immediate removal or an overhaul that would make them safer.
