West Islanders beware: section of Highway 40 closed as of Saturday
Major roadwork in Montreal's West Island means a section of Highway 40 will be closed from the end of May until December.
The eastbound lane of the 40 will be shut down as of May 27 at 8 a.m. between Morgan Boulevard in Baie-D'Urfé and Saint-Charles Boulevard in Kirkland.
Drivers with be diverted to the other side of the Trans Canada Highway, which will be adapted to accommodate two-way traffic at reduced speed.
Those bound for Exits 49 and 50 will be diverted onto the adjoining service road (Exit 44).
According to Quebec's Transport Ministry, a temporary noise barrier will be installed between Gérard-Guindon Street and Chemin Sainte-Marie.
The construction involves repaving Highway 40's eastbound lane between Lee Avenue in Baie-D'Urfé and Saint-Charles Boulevard in Kirkland.
After part of Highway 20 was closed over the May long weekend, causing bumper-to-bumper traffic, Transport Quebec said it will assess the situation to prevent similar jams in the future.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada has highest household debt level in G7: CMHC deputy chief economist
Canada has the highest level of household debt in the G7, making its economy vulnerable to a global economic crisis, according to the country's housing agency.
$70M Lotto Max winner weeks away from losing out on prize
A $70M Lotto Max jackpot is just weeks away from becoming the biggest lottery prize in Canadian history to go unclaimed.
Police solve 1975 murder of Montreal teen Sharron Prior after new DNA evidence
The murder of Montreal teenager Sharron Prior has been solved, 48 years later. Biological tests have 100 per cent confirmed that Franklin Maywood Romine, born on April 2, 1946, was the killer that police had been trying to identify for nearly five decades.
No public inquiry into foreign interference: Trudeau backs Johnston's 'public hearings' plan
A public process is required on the issue of foreign interference, special rapporteur David Johnston says, but not in the form of a public inquiry.
In his own words, David Johnston explains why he didn't recommend a public inquiry
Special rapporteur David Johnston sat down with CTV National News' Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor Omar Sachedina to discuss his 55-page first report on foreign interference and why he didn't recommend a public inquiry.
Woman dies from injuries after being struck by police escort for U.K. royal
The Duchess of Edinburgh expressed her condolences Wednesday after the death of an 81-year-old woman who was struck by a motorcycle that was part of the U.K. royal's police escort.
Russia says it shot down drones in border region after raid from Ukraine territory
Russian forces shot down 'a large number' of drones in Russia's southern Belgorod region, a local official said Wednesday, a day after Moscow announced that its forces crushed a cross-border raid in the area from Ukraine.
Number of overseas visitors to Canada nearly doubled from last year, reaching 281,400 in March
Data from Statistics Canada shows that the number of overseas visitors to Canada nearly doubled compared to last year, while visits from U.S. travellers increased two-and-a-half-fold.
Ottawa announces revamp of trusted-traveller program to speed up airport lines
The federal government is rolling out a revamp of its trusted-traveller program to help clear clogged airports as the summer travel season kicks off.
Toronto
-
Advocates, teacher unions call for free school breakfast, lunch for Ontario students
Advocacy groups, teachers' unions and food banks are calling on the Ontario government to provide a free breakfast and lunch program in schools across the province.
-
‘A tragic loss that impacts us all’: Three-year-old child drowns in Ajax
A three-year-old child has died in hospital after drowning in Ajax on Tuesday evening.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | One person dead, another injured after shooting in Vaughan, Ont.
One person is dead and another is in hospital following an early morning double shooting in Vaughan.
Atlantic
-
N.B. family physician seeks health-care solutions
A family doctor in Moncton, N.B., who is closing his family practice in a few weeks, is speaking out about challenges within the health-care system.
-
Strike surges on: Halifax school support staff bracing for prolonged walkout
Wednesday will mark two weeks of strike action for school support workers in Halifax.
-
Mattea Roach advances to final of 'Jeopardy Masters' tournament
Toronto trivia titan Mattea Roach has made it to the final round of 'Jeopardy Masters.'
London
-
Norwich councillor resigns in protest over flag bylaw
A councillor has resigned in protest after Norwich Township passed a bylaw restricting flags and banners flown on municipal property.
-
Buses will be cancelled on foggy mornings in Huron-Perth
After feedback from families across the region, the Huron Perth Student Transportation Services will no longer operate buses in the event of fog in the morning.
-
Not everyone onside with proposal to expand Budweiser Gardens
A disagreement over funding the city’s share of upgrades to Budweiser Gardens led to a lengthy back-and-forth between councillors.
Northern Ontario
-
Man awarded $3.28M after snowmobile trek from North Bay to Quebec ends in tragedy
A man who struck a snow-covered tree stump on a Quebec snowmobile trail has been awarded almost $3.3 million following a lengthy lawsuit.
-
-
Calgary
-
Protest over loss of large-scale Canada Day fireworks show in Calgary grows
A petition, created in response to a city planning committee's decision to cancel a large-scale fireworks show on Canada Day in Calgary, is gaining momentum.
-
Former Lougheed-era attorney general Jim Foster suggests criminal probe into Smith ethics breach
A former Alberta attorney general under Progressive Conservative premier Peter Lougheed is condemning Danielle Smith over her violation of Alberta's Conflict of Interest Act.
-
'Remarkably similar': NDP, UCP policies on economy not as different as you'd think
Both parties claim they're better than the other at managing your money, but experts say there's little difference between them.
Kitchener
-
Man arrested after fireworks shot into crowds of people at Victoria Park: Police
Waterloo regional police have arrested two people and say several more investigations are still ongoing after officers were dispatched to an unsanctioned fireworks display in Kitchener’s Victoria Park on Monday evening.
-
'He’s missed by so many people': Nathan’s friend speaks up as the search for the vulnerable man continues
As the search for a vulnerable man enters its 12th day, a friend of his is speaking on-camera for the first time.
-
Kitchener woman convicted of child sexual abuse sees another condition for statutory release
A 54-year-old Kitchener woman convicted of sexually abusing a child will face another condition added to the terms of her statutory release.
Vancouver
-
Artificial intelligence and mandated targets: Strategies behind B.C.'s housing push
Housing continues to be a key talking point for the David Eby government, and one of his key lieutenants is prepared to flex his ministerial muscle to encourage, simplify and push municipalities and developers into creating more homes.
-
Vancouver astronomer gains access to prestigious James Webb Space Telescope for research
Since the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) launched in December 2021, researchers across North America and Europe have been vying for access to it. It took years and a series of failures for Dr. Jeremy Heyl to get his turn.
-
'Prickly' Alberta election will have implications for B.C.: expert
Election season in Alberta is heating up, and a political scientist says the results will be felt across provincial borders no matter who wins.
Edmonton
-
Number of wildfires in Alberta drops over cooler, wet long weekend
Rain over the long weekend helped some 2,900 wildland firefighters and support staff in Alberta. Cooler temperatures this week could help even more, officials say.
-
Northern Alberta community mourns the loss of church destroyed by arson
Two men have been charged with arson after a historic church in northern Alberta was destroyed by a fire Monday.
-
Advance polls open for Alberta 2023 election
Advance polls open as Alberta's election campaign continues in the final week before voting day on May 29.
Windsor
-
Fire reported on cargo ship near Pelee Island
Multiple agencies were involved after an engine fire was reported on a cargo ship near Pelee Island.
-
-
Wallaceburg in mourning: Community raises money to support families of triple fatal collision
Community members of the tight-knit town of Wallaceburg say the entire community is feeling the impact of the sudden death of three young people in a collision over the long weekend.
Regina
-
Crown asks for life sentence in manslaughter charges against Devon Cyr
Sentencing submissions in Devon Cyr’s manslaughter case were presented on Tuesday, with the Crown Prosecutor asking for a life sentence.
-
3 Mounties who earned Victoria Cross honoured with new monument
Three former Mounties from long ago were honoured on Tuesday for their heroic military service, which earned them the Victoria Cross, the highest award for valour in the Commonwealth.
-
'I've been living with the dinosaurs': Regina woman celebrates prehistoric birthday
A Regina woman who turned 70-years-old earlier this month was thrown a prehistoric birthday party.
Ottawa
-
Pembroke, Ont. residents reeling after long weekend double-homicide
Ontario Provincial Police say autopsies are being performed on the two people who were killed Monday in Pembroke, Ont. in a double homicide that has stunned the community.
-
Burning garbage debate set for city council
City Council is getting set to debate a motion Wednesday that could see staff look at technologies like incineration as a way to reduce garbage in landfill.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | University students impacted by new credit card transaction fees
New credit card transaction fees businesses are allowed to pass onto customers will make him much more conscious about how and where he uses his credit card.
Saskatoon
-
'We're all fed up': Saskatoon neighbourhood resident wants boarded up houses dealt with
A resident living off of Idylwyld Drive near 33rd Street are wondering why a growing assortment of unsightly properties in their area are not being dealt with.
-
Sask. judge allows Greg Fertuck to personally question ex-girlfriend in murder trial
A man accused of murder can recall two witnesses for questioning, a judge ruled.
-
Rare Video: Saskatoon's second NHL bid that almost materialized
Many people know of the historic drive to relocate the St. Louis Blues to Saskatoon, and how it almost worked.