West Islanders beware: section of Highway 40 closed as of Saturday

Major roadwork in Montreal's West Island means a section of Highway 40 will be closed from the end of May until December.

The eastbound lane of the 40 will be shut down as of May 27 at 8 a.m. between Morgan Boulevard in Baie-D'Urfé and Saint-Charles Boulevard in Kirkland.

Drivers with be diverted to the other side of the Trans Canada Highway, which will be adapted to accommodate two-way traffic at reduced speed.

Those bound for Exits 49 and 50 will be diverted onto the adjoining service road (Exit 44).

According to Quebec's Transport Ministry, a temporary noise barrier will be installed between Gérard-Guindon Street and Chemin Sainte-Marie.

The construction involves repaving Highway 40's eastbound lane between Lee Avenue in Baie-D'Urfé and Saint-Charles Boulevard in Kirkland.

After part of Highway 20 was closed over the May long weekend, causing bumper-to-bumper traffic, Transport Quebec said it will assess the situation to prevent similar jams in the future.