Published Thursday, July 25, 2019 1:46PM EDT
Where: Pine Beach Park
Time Classes 9am-2pm
What: Fitness for a Cause
Who: EquipeCC Royale LePage Village
Schedule:
9-9:45am- Yoga
10-10:45am- HIIT class
11-11:45am- Bootcamp
12-12:45- BootyBootcamp
Minimum donation $10/class
All proceeds go to the West Island Women's Shelter.
Sunday August 4th
9am-2pm
All proceeds go to the West Island Women's Shelter
On August 4th Team Campbell/Cornoni will be hosting our second annual Fitness for a Cause. This event will take place at Pine Beach Park (Outdoors) The Royal LePage Shelter Foundation has raised more than $20 million to support abused women and their children living in shelters across Canada. Through agent commission donations and the fundraising activities of the Royal LePage network, we are helping to provide a safe haven and new beginnings to more than 30,000 women and children each year. All funds raised by Royal LePage offices remain in their local community and because Royal LePage Canada pays all administrative costs, 100 percent of all money raised goes toward this important cause.
514.833-6926
