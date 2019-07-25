Where: Pine Beach Park

Time Classes 9am-2pm

What: Fitness for a Cause

Who: EquipeCC Royale LePage Village

Schedule:

9-9:45am- Yoga

10-10:45am- HIIT class

11-11:45am- Bootcamp

12-12:45- BootyBootcamp

Minimum donation $10/class

All proceeds go to the West Island Women's Shelter.

On August 4th Team Campbell/Cornoni will be hosting our second annual Fitness for a Cause. This event will take place at Pine Beach Park (Outdoors) The Royal LePage Shelter Foundation has raised more than $20 million to support abused women and their children living in shelters across Canada. Through agent commission donations and the fundraising activities of the Royal LePage network, we are helping to provide a safe haven and new beginnings to more than 30,000 women and children each year. All funds raised by Royal LePage offices remain in their local community and because Royal LePage Canada pays all administrative costs, 100 percent of all money raised goes toward this important cause.

514.833-6926

www.EquipeCC.com