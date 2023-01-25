West-Island strip mall seriously damaged by 2nd alarm fire
Montreal firefighters are investigating the source of a fire that caused serious damage to a strip mall on Montreal’s West Island.
Authorities told CTV News the roof collapsed at Place Avalon near the intersection of Saint-Charles and Pierrefonds boulevards.
The mall housed several small businesses including cafes, hairdressers and beauty salons.
Firefighters arrived at the scene shortly after the 2nd alarm fire broke out at around 1:30 a.m. There were no reported injuries.
The blaze has since been extinguished, though investigators have not yet determined what started the fire.
Canadians told us why they changed jobs during COVID. Here's how their lives have changed since
In late 2021, CTVNews.ca asked Canadians to share their stories about how they changed jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic. CTVNews.ca caught up with some of those people to see where they are now and ask whether the decision they made was the right one.
'Evidence of a genocide' found during search of Alta. residential school: First Nation investigators
An organization investigating unmarked graves near a residential school in eastern Alberta says it has uncovered 'physical and documented evidence of a genocide.'
DEVELOPING | Southern, eastern Ontario brace for snowstorm, difficult travel conditions
Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for most of southern and eastern Ontario, with a significant storm expected to hit parts of the province.
When a teen boy developed an eating disorder, his family felt they'd 'lost him.' Now, he's sharing his story
Aware of the stereotypes and lack of knowledge about male eating disorders, a Canadian teen is sharing his story, hoping it helps others open up.
Economists concerned about Bank of Canada's expected interest rate hike, but suspect it will be the last
The Bank of Canada is expected to announce yet another interest hike on Wednesday, and economists are hoping that it will be the last one for a while, with some warning it could be a step closer to recession as Canada tries to balance the need to fight inflation with the growing pressure on the housing market.
What another Bank of Canada rate hike could mean
The Bank of Canada is scheduled to make an interest rate announcement Wednesday that's widely expected to push its key policy rate up to 4.5 per cent -- the highest it's been since 2007. Economists are predicting the central bank, which has made a rapid succession of large hikes since it began raising from near-zero in March, is nearing an end to the increases.
Indigenous identity fraud 'the ultimate step in colonialism,' Metis lawyer says
Since Grey Owl a century ago, people of European descent have falsely claimed to be Indigenous for personal gain or a sense of absolution, but one Metis legal expert says it would take a psychiatrist to try to fully answer, 'why?' Lawyer Jean Teillet's report examined the harm caused by Indigenous identity fraud, outlined red flags for spotting potential deceit and suggested measures to prevent it.
Five Canadian cities among most overrated in the world: report
Five Canadian cities are among the most overrated cities for tourists to visit in the world, according to a new report.
Researchers from Montreal and India detect radio signal from galaxy 8.8 billion light years away
Researchers from Montreal and India have detected a radio signal from a galaxy that's nearly nine billion light years away
Storm to bring up to 20 centimetres of snow to southern Ontario today
Up to 20 centimetres of snow is expected to fall on some areas in southern Ontario today.
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Etobicoke
A pedestrian has died from their injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke late last night.
Here are the bus and school cancellations due to the Ontario snowstorm
Ontario school board class and bus cancellations due to the incoming snowstorm.
Winter storm watch in New Brunswick; heavy snow, rain forecast for Maritimes Thursday
A winter storm watch has been issued for northern New Brunswick Wednesday night into Thursday.
Two people seriously injured in MacKay Bridge crash; bridge closure leads to major traffic backlog
A collision on the MacKay Bridge in Halifax Tuesday morning sent two people to hospital with serious injuries and closed the bridge, causing major delays for commuters.
Sydney residents find dozens of trapped, dead pigeons in vacant building
Some residents in Sydney, N.S., are searching for a solution after discovering dozens of trapped and dead pigeons inside a vacant building.
Buses cancelled, some schools closed as snowfall warning blankets all of southern Ontario
Buses are cancelled and schools are closed across the region while a snowfall warnings blanket all of southern Ontario stretching from Windsor-Essex to Ottawa and Cornwall.
19-year-old charged after driving 145 km/h in posted 80 km/h zone
A teenaged driver has lost their licence for one month after police allegedly caught them stunt driving in Bruce County earlier this month, according to OPP.
NHL commissioner Bettman: 2018 Canada junior team investigation 'really close to the end'
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman says the league's investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving members of Canada's 2018 world junior team is getting 'really close to the end.'
Ontario man 'devastated' after losing his home and nearly $500K to crypto scam
An Ontario man says he is 'devastated' after spending his entire life savings in an investment scam he got involved from a YouTube video he watched.
Sudbury man ‘in a position of power and authority’ charged with two sexual assaults
A 61-year-old Greater Sudbury man has been arrested and charged with two separate sexual assaults.
Stabbing in southeast Calgary possibly fuelled by road rage: police
Calgary police say one person is in serious condition and another has been arrested following a fight on Tuesday afternoon.
Oilsands execs say they can't invest in decarbonization any faster, despite profits
Oilsands executives insist they are all in on cutting emissions and will make big investments in green technology, but they maintain there isn't a place to invest that money yet. Many companies are coming off a year of windfall profits not because they pumped out more product, but because the war in Ukraine and global supply chain crunches pushed world oil prices way up.
Snowfall warning in effect for Waterloo region and Guelph, up to 20 cm expected
A significant winter storm is bearing down on southern Ontario with a Texas low set to bring up to 20 cm of snow to areas including Waterloo region and southern Wellington County Wednesday.
AirTag trackers and travel: Cybersecurity expert weighs in
When Air Canada told Cambridge Ont.’s Nakita Rees her husband’s luggage was lost, she pushed back. She could see the bag was in a processing facility beside the Montreal airport -- thanks to the tracking device they had placed inside it.
Cambridge crash leaves pedestrian seriously injured, one driver charged
Three people, including a pedestrian, were taken to hospital from the scene of a three-vehicle crash in Cambridge on Tuesday evening.
New Vancouver mayor tempers expectations in first State of the City address
In his first major speech as Vancouver mayor, Ken Sim delivered a State of the City address at a Vancouver Board of Trade luncheon at the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver Thursday.
Traffic pollution may be affecting our brains, say UBC and UVic researchers
Drivers who are frequently caught in heavy traffic can do their brain a favour by rolling up their windows and planning a less congested route, suggests research by UBC and the University of Victoria.
Frustrated drivers interfered with efforts to save a life on the Alex Fraser Bridge, police say
Police in Delta are criticizing drivers who impeded their negotiations with a man experiencing a mental health crisis on the Alex Fraser Bridge Monday.
'Evidence of a genocide' found during search of Alta. residential school: First Nation investigators
An organization investigating unmarked graves near a residential school in eastern Alberta says it has uncovered 'physical and documented evidence of a genocide.'
Illegal health products seized from Edson warehouse prompt Health Canada advisory
A public advisory has been issued after various health products labelled as containing prescription drugs were seized from an Alberta warehouse.
WEATHER | Josh Classen: Warm, melty and an evening shower risk
The warm, sloppy conditions continue for another two days ahead of some cold, arctic air pushing in Friday.
Previously reported missing woman found safe
Essex County OPP are thanking the public for assisting in locating a 21-year-old Kingsville woman.
Buses cancelled, snowfall warning blankets all of southern Ontario
Snowfall warnings blanket all of southern Ontario stretching from Windsor-Essex to Ottawa and Cornwall. Heavy snow is expected to start Wednesday morning and continue into the evening, coming to an end overnight.
Here’s how Windsor crews are preparing for more snow
City of Windsor crews are preparing for a possible significant snowfall in the city this week.
Bedard ready to take centre stage again at CHL Top Prospects Game
Connor Bedard will have another chance to prove himself on the big stage Wednesday night at the CHL Top Prospects Game in Langley, B.C.
#JustCurious: How they determine where animal crossing signs go on highways
You’ve likely seen those small yellow signs along the highway that indicate an animal crossing area. How do they determine where those signs are placed?
SNOWFALL WARNING | Here's when the 'significant snowfall' will start in Ottawa
Ottawa is bracing for another significant snowfall that is expected to begin late Wednesday afternoon and bring up to 20 centimetres of snow to the region.
Fire at ByWard Market parking garage
Fire crews were on the scene of a fire in a parking garage in the ByWard Market early Wednesday morning.
NEW THIS MORNING | Nearly 40,000 children waiting for appointments at CHEO
There are tens of thousands of children in our region waiting for appointments at CHEO and many of them are waiting longer than doctors recommend.
Saskatoon
High turnover cost adds to Saskatoon low-income housing vacancy rate: Sask. Housing
The Saskatchewan Housing Corporation opened the doors to four units on Tuesday, giving both an indication of how many low-income housing units in Saskatoon are vacant as well as the work that goes into maintaining the spaces.
'Involve us in the process': Fairhaven pastor feels residents were left out of Wellness Centre discussion
With the emergency wellness centre (EWC) open now for almost six weeks in the Fairhaven neighbourhood, there are tensions surfacing between some living in the neighbourhood and the Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC), which runs the facility.
Saskatoon scammers used 'suckers list' to target seniors, police say
Saskatoon police have released details into its investigation of a recent string of scams in the city, which is believed to total more than $100,000.