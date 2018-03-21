

CTV Montreal





Residents affected by last spring's floods attended a special meeting in the Montreal borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro Tuesday night.

It was a chance for the city to share some of the lessons learned from the disaster and how it will respond in future floods.

The borough also presented people with tips in how to respond to a flood from a guide that was released last week, and borough mayor Jim Beis and councillors will distribute the guides door-to-door in the coming weeks.

Beis said the borough is ready for any possible flooding, with thousands of sandbags already purchased, large bags already placed near areas they might be needed.

Many residents affected say the overall response and the rebuilding process has been too slow because of red tape.

Montreal's public security commission as well as representatives from the province were there to take questions from the public.

Quebec is requiring all municipalities to come up with emergency plans to deal with natural disasters.