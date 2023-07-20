West Island popcorn store fined $2,500 by OQLF

A bag of popcorn. (Source: Pixabay/Pexels) A bag of popcorn. (Source: Pixabay/Pexels)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon