West Island Mission sees even more demand at 2nd annual Porch to Pantry food drive

The West Island Mission hosted its second Porch to Pantry campaign Sunday amid increasing demand. The non-profit hopes to combat and raise awareness around food insecurity.

Executive director Suzanne Scarrow says the Mission and its campaign, which gathers food donations, follow the motto “in the community, for the community, by the community.”

"We've taken the challenge out," she said.

"You know, you're in the grocery store, you want to pick [food donations] up, and it ends up sitting in your car for three weeks before you have the opportunity to drop off. We're now coming to the community and picking it up off of the porches."

The event kicks off the Mission's holiday drives and requires major effort on the ground, as 15 teams of volunteers — including Scarrow and her son Robby — hit the streets of Pointe-Claire by car in search of bags with non-perishable goods.

Each bag will go on to feed one of roughly 1,000 individuals in need.

Scarrow says the non-profit's growing database is a clear sign of the challenging times.

"Just after covid we were at about 250 families, which felt like a lot. We're now up over 400 … 35% of our current database are senior citizens living below the poverty line — fixed income pensioners who can't make ends meet," she said.

The Mission prides itself on offering an experience that empowers its visitors, whether they stop by once a week or once a month.

"Clients will come in, they shop for what they want, need, and like for their families and they make the choices. It's not for us to make the choice. You get to choose what kind of soup you like. You get to choose which vegetables and if you don't like it, you don't take it," said Scarrow.

Keeping tabs on the stock in the warehouse is another major part of the operation that requires five staff members and 50 volunteers per week.

Sharon Ryan, who has volunteered with the West Island Mission for nearly 12 years, acknowledges the group effort.

"We all have our different ways of helping out ... I normally help with stocking the shelves. We have people who date the food and we have people who deliver," said Ryan.

While there's a way to go before the food make it into the hands of all those who need it, the Mission looks forward to a day when they are no longer needed, and it can close its doors.