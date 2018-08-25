

CTV Montreal





A West Island shop is celebrating six decades of model planes, rockets, arts and crafts and every other hobby under the sun.

Tucked away in the Pointe-Claire Plaza, Ted’s is one of the last remaining hobby shops in Quebec and the oldest one still open in the province.

Owner Peter Grant was just a teenager when he started working there. He said the clientele has stayed loyal over the past 60 years.

“We see a lot of older guys who are coming in who started making plastic models when they were younger and they’re still doing plastic models because they enjoy it,” he said.

While times have changed, things do stay somewhat the same. Among the big sellers at Ted’s are boardgames, which have experienced a boom among millennials in recent years. New tabletop games like Warhammer 40K, which combines strategic gameplay with model making has proven to be a huge hit.

Grant says his store’s selection and the personal service have allowed him to compete with online retailers in an age where brick-and-mortar stores are struggling. And while video games are attracting more young people’s dollars, there are always going to be those who look for their distractions outside the digital world.

“There’s always going to be that segment of the population that wants something hands-on, they want to do something with their hands, not just their thumbs,” he said.