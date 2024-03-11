West Island Bar B Barn serves last plate ribs, closes early
Those wanting to grab one final plate of ribs at the West Island Bar B Barn are out of luck as the long-operating restaurant has served its last meal.
The final location of the restaurant chain, which first opened in 1967, was set to close its doors on March 17 but after "a very emotional and exhausting week" decided to close after the weekend, according to owner Thomas McQueen.
He said supply issues caused the restaurant to close its doors, adding that the staff was "truly saddened by this decision."
McQueen spoke to CJAD 800 about his decision to close the location in Dollard-des-Ormeaux.
"I'm exhausted," he told Andrew Carter. "I'm starting at 6:30 every morning. I'm home at 11 at night. I didn't expect it this fast."
McQueen said when he started closing the restaurant's doors there was a lineup in the parking lot.
However, he said it didn't make sense to stay open past 8 p.m. due to exhaustion and dwindling supplies.
"People were disappointed," he said. "It takes three-and-a-half hours for me to cook a set of ribs, so when I ran out, I still have another hour to go."
The downtown location closed its doors in 2020.
McQueen and his family own the land and building in DDO but said it's too early to say what he'll do with them.
He said he wants to visit his family in Calgary and spend time volunteering in retirement.
"It's not for finances because we have lineups at night," said McQueen. "It's just, I'm exhausted. I've been doing this for too long."
