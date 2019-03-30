

With a win by Bianca Andreescu at Indian Wells earlier this month and both Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger Aliassime reaching the semifinals of the Miami Open, it’s safe to say that we are officially in a Golden Era of Canadian tennis.

The best part? How young the three budding stars are.

At 19 years old, Shapovalov is the oldest of the trio, with both Andreescu and Aliassime being just 18.

Andreescu’s coach is optimistic about the future of Canadian tennis.

“It’s been quite special what has happened in Indian Wells and then the two boys doing so well in Miami,” said Sylvain Bruneau of Tennis Canada on the 6 p.m. news. “It’s a bit of a break now after two weeks of emotions.”

Andreescu is currently in Toronto resting.

This week, she had the honour of walking out the game ball before the Toronto FC match.

Earlier tonight, in her first appearance back in Toronto after winning the #BNPPO19, @Bandreescu_ had the exciting opportunity to walk out the @torontofc game ball.



“We’re going to be reunited again soon for practice and preparation,” he said.

The coach’s speech

During her finals match against Angelique Kerber at Indian Wells, part of Bruneau’s pep talk to Andreescu was recorded.

While Andreescu expressed concern about fatigue and injury, he implored her to keep fighting for every ball and that she welcomed the competition on the big stage.

“We’re at the moment of the match where she’s down 3-2,” he said. “She’s been playing really, really well, but you can see that Kerber is getting some momentum.”

Optimism and patience

While the future is extremely bright, Bruneau wants to remind fans of just how young the trio is.

“We need to be patient,” he said. “We don’t need to expect them every single week, every single tournament, to have always that kind of result.”