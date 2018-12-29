

CTV Montreal





The Welcome Hall Mission is seeing an unprecedented number of asylum seekers using its services – putting added pressure on the organization at an especially bust time of year.

The Mission is reminding people donations are welcome, even after the holidays,

Since the summer of 2017, there’s been a spike of asylum seekers making the journey near the Lacolle border. More than 24,000 asylum claims were filed in Quebec that year.

Even with this year’s numbers expected to be slightly lower, more and more of them are relying on food banks.

“We’ve gone from 600 two years ago, to 6,300 this year, and that’s been a very big increase just in number terms,” said Sam Watts Executive Director of the Welcome Hall Mission.

Watts says fortunately, the Welcome Hall Mission has enough food to feed all its members. The challenge now is getting enough volunteers to meet the increased need.

“We believe in giving people an experience of dignity,” Watts added. “They come and do their shopping here – we also believe in supplying fresh food – so 75 per cent of what we supply is perishable food. That means you have to bring it in quickly.”

Living on $900 a month from the government doesn’t leave much for groceries.

All the food that Adejoke Olaniyaa and her 8-year-old son Emanuel eat is from the mission.

Just over a year ago, they fled their home country, Nigeria, and came to Canada via an illegal point of entry at Roxham Road.

She now spends her days in French classes, taking care of her son, and volunteering at the places that help her family.

“I want to contribute to the system and be able to make people feel welcome, just like the way they made me feel welcome,” Olaniyaa said.

For Watts, that’s what it’s all about.

“These are people who are courageous, well-educated, and who are ready to give back to Canada and Montreal,” he said.

Olaniyaa wants to stay in Montreal, and plans to get a job once her French is good enough.

“I am learning French because I love French – I want to speak French,” she said. “So after learning French, I want to get a job where I will be able to be bilingual, speaking both English and French together.