

CTV Montreal





While some high-end chefs strive to run a successful restaurant, catering to the city’s more affluent patrons, one Montreal chef has opted to share his wealth of skills in an unlikelier setting: the Welcome Hall Mission.

Chef Gabriel Faraone has worked in some of Montreal’s top kitchens, after training in France in Michelin star restaurants that would charge a small fortune for a meal. These days, his creations are just as beautiful – but produced in tandem with the team at the shelter— these meals don’t cost a dime. Faraone is the head chef at the Welcome Hall Mission, a position he took after hours of volunteering with the organization.

“He spent two, almost three years volunteering before he decided this was exactly the career path he wanted to follow,” explained Sam Watts, the shelter’s CEO.

Chef Gabriel and his team serve nearly 700 meals a day, and also feed the mission’s staff and volunteers.

“Our goal in the kitchen is we want to do more with less,” explained Isabelle Letourneau, a fellow chef and culinary training coordinator. “It’s our passion, our vision.”

On the menu: fresh salads, and nutritious dishes such as curry and rice, chicken with roasted vegetables and quinoa – what Chef Gabriel calls “love in action.”

The team also works to create special menus and gourmet fare for special events – such as the annual Thanksgiving dinner at the men’s shelter, attended by the Montreal Alouettes.

The mission also runs a training program, coordinated by Letourneau, where clients at the mission can learn the ins and outs of working in a professional kitchen.

“What they’re also doing is training people who used to be people on the street,” she explained. “So they’re giving them skills that will later be able to be used in restaurants and other places, and they’ll be able to have these skills for life.”

Chef Gabriel has hired some of those graduates in kitchen, while others have moved on to restaurants around the city.

“Our work here has a human touch,” he said, “to see what ingredients are missing from a client’s life.”

Ingredients like practical job skills, nourishment, and compassion – the recipe for a successful life, in and out of the kitchen.