MONTREAL -- Motorists wanting to take to the roads this weekend in Montreal should avoid the Saint-Pierre Interchange, Bonaventure Highway (A-10) and a few other spots to avoid a traffic headache.

Roadwork is planned for the following areas.

SAINT-PIERRE INTERCHANGE

From Friday at 11:59 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

The Highway 20 West ramp (exit 63) to the Route-138 West towards the Mercier Bridge.

BONAVENTURE HIGHWAY (A-10)

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Saturday at 8 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

The Bonaventure Highway (A-10) in both directions between Wellington St. and the Victoria Bridge

From Saturday at 8 a.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. the following closure will be in effect:

Two out of three lanes on the Bonaventure Highway (A-10) in both directions between Wellington St. and the Victoria Bridge.

HIGHWAY 13 - LOUIS-BISSON BRIDGE

From Friday at 7 p.m. to Saturday at 7 p.m., the following road alteration is in effect:

A phase change and maintenance of two open lanes per direction on the Louis-Bisson Bridge between Montreal and Laval.

The phase will begin July 25 and end in November. Lane configuration will be as follows:

Two lanes open northbound, four lanes southbound from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Four lanes open northbound, two lanes southbound from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Three lanes open in each direction at all other times.

The Henri-Bourassa Blvd. and Gouin Blvd. entrance to Highway 13 North will be closed until early November.

HIGHWAY 20 - JEAN-LESAGE

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

In Boucherville on Highway 20 West, the Mortagne Blvd. exit (92) and the Ampere St. entrance for Highway 20 West.

METROPOLITAN EXPRESSWAY (A-40)

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following road alteration will be in effect:

One of three lanes will be closed on the Metropolitan East and on the service road at the Lacordaire Blvd. overpass.

HIGHWAY 25

On Friday at 11 p.m. to Saturday at 7:30 a.m. and on Sunday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

Highway 25 South between the Sherbrooke St. exit (5) and the Souligny Ave. entrance.

REMINDER

The Honore-Mercier Bridge ramp from Route-138 (Chateauguay) to the bridge will be closed until July 19. A detour is in place. Note that trucks are banned from accessing the Mercier Bridge in order to improve traffic flow.

For detours and more information visit the Mobility Montreal website or its Facebook page.