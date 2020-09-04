MONTREAL -- Highway 40 eastbound between the Cote-de-Liesse (520) and Decarie interchanges is worth avoiding this weekend due to major construction work, as is the Ville-Marie Expressway between the Turcot interchange and the tunnel.

Those driving on the weekend should also be aware of the closures and route alterations below.

HIGHWAY 40

From Friday at 11:59 p.m. to Tuesday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

The Metropolitan Expressway (40) east between the Highway 520 West exit (65) and the Decarie Expressway (15) North entrance.

As a result, the following default closures are in effect:

From 9 p.m., the Cote-Vertu Blvd. and Highway 520 East entrances

VILLE-MARIE EXPRESSWAY (720) / ROUTE 136

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Tuesday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

The Ville-Marie Expressway (720) east between the Turcot interchange and the Notre-Dame Ouest and de la Cathédrale street entrances, in the Ville-Marie tunnel.

As a result, the following are default closures:

The ramps leading from the Decarie Expressway (15) south and Highway 20 east to the Ville-Marie Expressway.

ANGRIGNON / HIGHWAY 20 EXCHANGER

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Tuesday 5 at a.m., the following closures are in effect:

Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue (R-138) Blvd. in both directions between Saint-Jacques St. and Notre-Dame St. West, including the Highway 20 east and west entrances.

On Highway 20 West, the Angrignon Blvd. (65) exit.

Angrignon Blvd. northbound between Saint-Patrick St. and Notre Dame St. West.

Reminder: on Highway 20 East, in exit 65 (Notre-Dame St., Angrignon Blvd.), the link towards Angrignon Blvd. is closed until mid-September.

Starting Tuesday, September 8 at 5 a.m., the Highway 20 overpass connecting Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue Blvd. to Notre-Dame St. West is open. The link between Angrignon and Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue boulevards will now be westbound only.

DORVAL EXCHANGER AND HIGHWAY 520

From Friday at 9 p.m. to Tuesday at 5 a.m., the following closures are in effect:

Highway 520 East between the Dorval roundabout (A-20) and the entrance from the airport.

Highway 520 West between exit 1-E (avenue Cardinal) and the Dorval roundabout.

BONAVENTURE HIGHWAY (10)

The Bonaventure Highway (10) East (towards the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge) between Wellington St. and the Carrie-Derick St. entrance is closed during the following schedule:

From Friday at 9 p.m. to Saturday at 9 a.m.

From Sunday at 8 p.m. to Tuesday at 5 a.m.

TURCOT PROJECT - LOCAL NETWORK

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Tuesday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

Saint-Jacques St. in both directions between the Decarie Blvd. and chemin Glen/rue De Courcelle.

METROPOLITAN EXPRESSWAY (HIGHWAY 40)

The following closures are in effect:

The Metropolitan Expressway (40) East between exit 82 (Roi-Rene Blvd., Ray-Lawson Blvd.) and the Bourget Blvd. entrance from Friday at 9 p.m. to Saturday at 8 a.m.

One of three lanes of the Metropolitan East at Roi Rene Blvd. from Saturday at 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

As a result, the following are default closures in the Anjou interchange:

The Highway 25 South ramp to the Metropolitan from Friday at 8:30 p.m. to Saturday at 8 a.m.

The Highway 25 North ramp to the Metropolitan from Friday at 8:30 p.m. to Saturday at 8 a.m.

UPCOMING

From Monday at 5 a.m. until fall 2021, phase 1 of the Pie IX bridge repair project spanning the Riviere des Prairies between Laval and Montreal begins.

As a result, the southbound portion of the bridge will be closed with one lane open in both directions on the northbound side. One lane will be added (towards Montreal) during morning rush hour and one lane (towards Laval) during evening rush hour.

Night closures from Sept. 3-7 are necessary for the completion of phase 1.

Detours are in place for all closures and can be found on the Mobility Montreal website or on its Facebook page.