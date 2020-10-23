MONTREAL -- Montreal road construction projects will see Highway 20 between the Saint-Pierre and Turcot Interchanges, Bonaventure Highway (A-10) and Highway 15 from Nuns' Island and the Turcot more than frustrating to navigate, and it is wise to avoid them.

Also, the Dorval roundabout off Highways 520 and 20 is close indefinitely.

HIGHWAY 15 (NUNS' ISLAND)

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

Highway 15 North at the end of the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge between the Nuns' Island exit (58) (Île and the Turcot interchange.

As a result, the following are default closures:

The Nuns' Island, Gaetan Blvd., Atwater Ave. and De La Verendrye Blvd. entrances.

In the Turcot, the ramps leading from Highway 15 North to Highway 20 West, Decarie Expressway (A-15 North) and the Ville-Marie Expressway (A-720) East.

HIGHWAY 20 / TURCOT PROJECT

Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

Highway 20 East between the Saint-Pierre interchange and the Turcot.

As a result, the following are default closures:

In the Saint-Pierre interchange, the ramp leading from Highway 138 East (from the Honore-Mercier bridge) to Highway 20 East.

The Dollard Ave. and Angrignon Blvd. entrances

In the Turcot interchange, the three ramps leading from Highway 20 East to the Decarie Expressway (A-15) North, the Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136 / A-720) East and to Highway 15 South.

TURCOT INTERCHANGE

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures will be in effect:

The ramp from the Ville-Marie Expressway (A-720 / R-136) West to Highway 15 South (towards Nuns' Island) excluding the Saint-Jacques St. and Pullman Blvd. exits.

The ramp from Pullman Blvd. to the Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136 / A-720) East (towards downtown).

HIGHWAY 13

From Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures are in effect.

Highway 13 North between the Highway 40 exit (6) and the Highway 40 West entrance.

The ramp leading from Highway 40 East to Highway 13 North.

BONAVENTURE HIGHWAY (A-10)

From Friday at 9:30 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

The Bonaventure Highway (A-10) East (towards the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge) between Wellington St. and Nuns' Island.

EASTERN TOWNSHIPS HIGHWAY (A-10)

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following road alteration is in effect:

In Brossard on the Eastern Townships Highway (A-10) West, two of three lanes will be closed at Pelletier Blvd., before the Samuel De Champlain Bridge.

LAURENTIANS INTERCHANGE

The ramp leading from the Laurentians Autoroute (A-15) South to Highway 40 West (exit 1-O) will be closed according to the following schedule:

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Saturday at 6 a.m.

From Sunday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

The following alterations will also be in effect:

One of two lanes will be closed in the ramp from Saturday at 6 a.m. to Sunday at 10 p.m.

The ramp from Highway 15 South to the west service road and Rockland Rd. will be closed from Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

OTHER

In the Turcot Project, Chemin de la Côte-Saint-Paul is closed in both directions between Monk Blvd. and Notre-Dame St. from Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

REMINDER: DORVAL ROUNDABOUT

In Dorval, Highway 20 is closed in both directions between the Highway 520/Dorval Ave. exit (56) and the following entrances.

Highway 520 westbound between the Cardinal Ave. exit (1-E), and the Dorval roundabout is closed for an indefinite period.

All closures are subject to change due to weather.

For detour routes or other information, visit Mobility Montreal's website or its Facebook page.