MONTREAL -- Though construction on Montreal major roadways has slowed considerably over the winter, closures are expected this weekend at the Saint-Pierre Interchange and other sites in the region.

The Ministry of Transport advises avoiding the following spots.

SAINT-PIERRE INTERCHANGE

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

The Highway 20 East ramp to Route-138 West (exit 63) towards the Honore Mercier Bridge.

As a result, the following is a default closure.

The 1st Ave entrance for Route-138 West.

HIGHWAY 10

From Saturday at 8 p.m. to Sunday at 9 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

In Brossard, Highway 10 East between the Taschereau Blvd. exit (8) and the Milan Blvd. entrance.

VILLE MARIE EXPRESSWAY (ROUTE-136/A-720)

One of three lanes on the Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136/A-720) East will be closed at the Saint-Jacques St. exit (4) at the start of the tunnel from Monday at 5 a.m. until Sunday, March 7 at 9 p.m.

REMINDERS

Until spring 2021, Highway 20 is closed in both directions at the Dorval roundabout between the Dorval Ave. exit (56) and the following entrances, as is Highway 520 between the Cardinal Ave. exit (1-E) and the Dorval roundabout.

Also, the Dorval roundabout is closed under the Highway 20 overpass bridges. The sections of the roundabout allowing east and west movements, however, remain open.

On Pie-IX Bridge/Route-125 only one lane is open in each direction at all times until Feb. 22.

All work is subject to cancellation due to weather. For detours and more information visit the Mobility Montreal website or its Facebook page.