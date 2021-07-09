MONTREAL -- Surprise! Major road closures are happening this weekend, namely on the Bonaventure Highway (A-10), Highway 13 (Chomedey), Félix-Leclerc Highway (A-40), Metropolitan Expressway (A-40), and Highway 520 (Côte-de-Liesse). For a happier time on the road, drivers are advised to avoid these areas.

BONAVENTURE HIGHWAY (A-10)

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Saturday at 8 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

Between Chemin des Moulins and Wellington St. in both directions.

From Saturday at 8 a.m. to Monday at 5 p.m.:

Partial closure (one lane available) in each direction between Chemin des Moulins and Wellington St.

From Saturday at 5 a.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.:

Complete closure eastbound between the Gaétan-Laberge Blvd exit (4) and Nuns’ Island.

As a result the following are default closures:

The Nuns’ Island exit (5);

The ramp leading to the Samuel de Champlain Bridge.

HIGHWAY 13 (CHOMEDEY)

From Saturday at 8 p.m. to Sunday at 10 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

A-13 South between the A-40 / Quebec City / Ottawa / Gatineau exit (6) and the entrance to A-520 West.

As a result the following are default closures:

The on-ramp from the A-40 West to A-13 South;

On-ramp from the A-40 East to A-13 South (as of Saturday at 5 p.m.)

FÉLIX-LECLERC HIGHWAY (A-40)

From Saturday at 11 p.m. to Sunday at 8 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

A-40 East between des Sources Blvd. exit (55) and the entrance from Henri-Bourassa Blvd. West and Hymus Blvd.

As a result the following is a default closure, as of Saturday at 9 p.m.:

Entrance from des Sources Blvd.

From Saturday at 9 p.m. to Sunday at 8 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

A-40 West between Exit 60 entrance from Henri-Bourassa Blvd. West and Hymus Blvd.

As a result the following are default closures:

Entrance from Côte-Vertu Blvd.;

Entrances from A-13.

METROPOLITAN EXPRESSWAY (A-40)

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

The A-40 East, between the St-Laurent Blvd. and St-Denis St. exit (71) and the entrance from Saint-Michel Blvd.

As a result the following are default closures, as of Friday at 9:30 p.m.:

On-ramp from A-15 (des Laurentides) South to A-40 East;

Entrance from de l'Acadie Blvd;

Saint-Hubert St. / Papineau Ave. exit (73);

Entrance from Saint-Hubert St.;

D'Iberville St. exit (74);

St-Michel Blvd. exit (75).

HIGHWAY 520 (CÔTE-DE-LIESSE)

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

One of two lanes on the service road of A-520 West between Isabey St. and Cavendish Blvd.

As a result the following is a default closure:

Isabey St. entrance to A-520 West

Honoré-Mercier Bridge

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

In Kahnawake, the ramp leading from R-132 WEST (from La Prairie) to the Honoré-Mercier Bridge (R-138 East / Montreal).

Saint-Pierre Interchange

From Friday at 11:59 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures are in effect:

The ramp from A-20 West to R-138 West and the Honoré-Mercier Bridge.

One of two lanes on A-20 West in the area of the Saint-Pierre interchange.

All work may be cancelled due to weather. For detours and more information, visit the Mobility Montreal website or its Facebook page.