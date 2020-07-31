MONTREAL -- This weekend's construction projects will see major closures on Highway 15 between the Turcot interchange in Montreal and Taschereau Blvd. in Brossard (including the Samuel-de-Champlain Bridge).

It is wise to avoid this stretch of highway.

HIGHWAY 15 - SAMUEL-DE CHAMPLAIN BRIDGE - EASTERN TOWNSHIPS AUTOROUTE (HIGHWAY 10)

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. the following major closure will be in effect:

  • Highway 15 South/Eastern Townships Autoroute (10) between the Turcot interchange and the Taschereau Blvd. entrance in Brossard. This closure includes the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge lanes.

As a result, the following are default closures:

  • The Decarie Expressway (15) South ramp to Highway 20 West towards Lachine.
  • The Highway 20 East ramp to Highway 15 South.
  • The De La Verendrye Blvd. entrance to Highway 15 south.
  • The Eastern Townships Autoroute (10) East towards the Champlain Bridge at exit 2.
  • In Brossard, the Highway 132 East and West ramps to the Eastern Townships Autoroute.

TURCOT / HIGHWAY 15 INTERCHANGE

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. the following closure is in effect:

  • Highway 15 North between the Turcot Interchange and Sherbrooke St. entrance.

The following are default closures in the Turcot:

  • The Highway 20 East ramp to the Decarie Expressway (15) North.
  • The Ville-Marie Expressway (720) West ramp to the Decarie North.
  • The Saint-Jacques St. entrance.

HIGHWAY 40 (WEST ISLAND)

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. the following closure is in effect:

  • In Pointe-Claire, on the Highway 40 West service road, the section between the Saint-Jean Blvd. exit and entrance.

As a result, the following is a default closure:

  • The Saint-Jean Blvd. exit to the Highway 40 West service road.

ROUTE 335 / BOULEVARD DES LAURENTIDES

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures are in effect:

  • In Laval, Route 335 North/Blvd. des Laurentides between Saulnier St. and the Highway 440 West service road entrance.
  • Route-335/Blvd. des Laurentides South between the Highway 440 West exit and the Blvd. des Laurentides service road entrance.

As a result, the following are default closures:

  • The section of the Highway 440 East service road between Blvd. des Laurentides and the Saulnier St. entrance.
  • Exit 25 on Highway 440 East.
  • On Highway 440 West service road, the Blvd. des Laurentides South exit.

LONG-TERM CLOSURES OR ALTERATIONS

  • Starting Monday at 5 a.m., the left of three lanes on Highway 15 Sourth near Nuns' Island. This is in effect until the end of summer.
  • The Montreal-bound lanes on the Honore-Mercier Bridge are closed. One lane in each direction open on the Kahnawake-bound side.
  • Highway 520 West on the eastbound side of the highway between the Dorval roundabout and the Romeo-Vachon Blvd. entrance.

REOPENING

  • Decarie Expressway entrance from Girouard Ave. will reopen Monday at 5 a.m.

Detours are in place for all closures, and more information can be found on the Mobility Montreal website or on its Facebook page.