MONTREAL -- This weekend's construction projects will see major closures on Highway 15 between the Turcot interchange in Montreal and Taschereau Blvd. in Brossard (including the Samuel-de-Champlain Bridge).

It is wise to avoid this stretch of highway.

HIGHWAY 15 - SAMUEL-DE CHAMPLAIN BRIDGE - EASTERN TOWNSHIPS AUTOROUTE (HIGHWAY 10)

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. the following major closure will be in effect:

Highway 15 South/Eastern Townships Autoroute (10) between the Turcot interchange and the Taschereau Blvd. entrance in Brossard. This closure includes the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge lanes.

As a result, the following are default closures:

The Decarie Expressway (15) South ramp to Highway 20 West towards Lachine.

The Highway 20 East ramp to Highway 15 South.

The De La Verendrye Blvd. entrance to Highway 15 south.

The Eastern Townships Autoroute (10) East towards the Champlain Bridge at exit 2.

In Brossard, the Highway 132 East and West ramps to the Eastern Townships Autoroute.

TURCOT / HIGHWAY 15 INTERCHANGE

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. the following closure is in effect:

Highway 15 North between the Turcot Interchange and Sherbrooke St. entrance.

The following are default closures in the Turcot:

The Highway 20 East ramp to the Decarie Expressway (15) North.

The Ville-Marie Expressway (720) West ramp to the Decarie North.

The Saint-Jacques St. entrance.

HIGHWAY 40 (WEST ISLAND)

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. the following closure is in effect:

In Pointe-Claire, on the Highway 40 West service road, the section between the Saint-Jean Blvd. exit and entrance.

As a result, the following is a default closure:

The Saint-Jean Blvd. exit to the Highway 40 West service road.

ROUTE 335 / BOULEVARD DES LAURENTIDES

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures are in effect:

In Laval, Route 335 North/Blvd. des Laurentides between Saulnier St. and the Highway 440 West service road entrance.

Route-335/Blvd. des Laurentides South between the Highway 440 West exit and the Blvd. des Laurentides service road entrance.

As a result, the following are default closures:

The section of the Highway 440 East service road between Blvd. des Laurentides and the Saulnier St. entrance.

Exit 25 on Highway 440 East.

On Highway 440 West service road, the Blvd. des Laurentides South exit.

LONG-TERM CLOSURES OR ALTERATIONS

Starting Monday at 5 a.m., the left of three lanes on Highway 15 Sourth near Nuns' Island. This is in effect until the end of summer.

The Montreal-bound lanes on the Honore-Mercier Bridge are closed. One lane in each direction open on the Kahnawake-bound side.

Highway 520 West on the eastbound side of the highway between the Dorval roundabout and the Romeo-Vachon Blvd. entrance.

REOPENING

Decarie Expressway entrance from Girouard Ave. will reopen Monday at 5 a.m.

Detours are in place for all closures, and more information can be found on the Mobility Montreal website or on its Facebook page.