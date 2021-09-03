MONTREAL -- Commuters looking to drive in and around Montreal this long weekend should be advised that major work is scheduled on Highway 30 in Brossard, Longueuil, Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville and Boucherville in addition to the Saint-Pierre Interchange and other sections of road listed below.

Quebec provincial police (SQ) will also be out in greater force patrolling the roads.

SAINT-PIERRE INTERCHANGE

From Friday at 11:59 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures will be in effect:

  • The Highway 20 West ramp (exit 63) to Route 138 West towards the Mercier Bridge.
  • One of two lanes on the ramp from Highway 20 East to Route 138 West.

Saint-Pierre Interchange closures Sept. 3-6

BONAVENTURE HIGHWAY (A-10)

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Saturday at 8 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

  • The Bonaventure Highway (A-10) in both directions between Wellington Street and the Victoria Bridge.

From Saturday at 8 a.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

  • Two of three lanes on the Bonaventure Highway (A-10) in both directions between Wellington Street and the Victoria Bridge.

HIGHWAY 30

From Friday at 9 p.m. to Tuesday at 5 a.m., the following closures will be in effect:

  • In Brossard, Highway 30 East between the de Rome Boulevard exit (67) and Highway 10.
  • In Brossard and Longueuil (Saint-Hubert borough), Highway 30 East and contraflow traffic on the westbound roadway (1 lane per direction) at Grande-Allée Boulevard, between kms 68.5 and 70.5.

As a result, the following are default closures:

  • The Matte and Rome Boulevard entrances as of 7:30 p.m.
  • The ramp leading from Highway 10 East to Highway 30 East.
  • The Grande Allée exit (69).
  • As of 8:30 p.m., the Grande Allée entrance.

From Friday at 8 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

  • In Boucherville and Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Highway 30 West will have one lane open in each direction on the eastbound lane at de Montarville Boulevard, between km 82 and 79.

As a result, the following are default closures heading west:

  • The Montarville Boulevard exit (80).
  • The Montarville Boulevard entrance.

OTHER WORK

  • Between Montreal and Brossard, at the end of the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge towards the South Shore, two of three lanes will be closed (with the one reserved for buses) from Saturday at 4 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • In Pointe-Claire and Dorval, Sources Boulevard South entrance for Highway 20 East is closed from Friday at 10 p.m. to Saturday at 10 p.m.
  • The Herron Roard entrance for Highway 20 East is closed.
  • At the Sources Boulevard exit (53) for Highway 20 East, the turnoff for Sources Boulevard North is closed until the fall.
  • In Montreal, the Saint-Antoine Street East and Gosford Steet intersection is closed from Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.
  • Local traffic only on Gosford Steet between Notre-Dame and Saint-Louis streets.

All work may be cancelled due to weather. For more information and detours, visit the Mobility Montreal website or its Facebook page. 