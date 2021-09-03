Advertisement
Weekend Traffic: Major work planned on the South Shore's Highway 30
MONTREAL -- Commuters looking to drive in and around Montreal this long weekend should be advised that major work is scheduled on Highway 30 in Brossard, Longueuil, Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville and Boucherville in addition to the Saint-Pierre Interchange and other sections of road listed below.
Quebec provincial police (SQ) will also be out in greater force patrolling the roads.
SAINT-PIERRE INTERCHANGE
From Friday at 11:59 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures will be in effect:
- The Highway 20 West ramp (exit 63) to Route 138 West towards the Mercier Bridge.
- One of two lanes on the ramp from Highway 20 East to Route 138 West.
BONAVENTURE HIGHWAY (A-10)
From Friday at 11 p.m. to Saturday at 8 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:
- The Bonaventure Highway (A-10) in both directions between Wellington Street and the Victoria Bridge.
From Saturday at 8 a.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:
- Two of three lanes on the Bonaventure Highway (A-10) in both directions between Wellington Street and the Victoria Bridge.
HIGHWAY 30
From Friday at 9 p.m. to Tuesday at 5 a.m., the following closures will be in effect:
- In Brossard, Highway 30 East between the de Rome Boulevard exit (67) and Highway 10.
- In Brossard and Longueuil (Saint-Hubert borough), Highway 30 East and contraflow traffic on the westbound roadway (1 lane per direction) at Grande-Allée Boulevard, between kms 68.5 and 70.5.
As a result, the following are default closures:
- The Matte and Rome Boulevard entrances as of 7:30 p.m.
- The ramp leading from Highway 10 East to Highway 30 East.
- The Grande Allée exit (69).
- As of 8:30 p.m., the Grande Allée entrance.
From Friday at 8 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:
- In Boucherville and Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Highway 30 West will have one lane open in each direction on the eastbound lane at de Montarville Boulevard, between km 82 and 79.
As a result, the following are default closures heading west:
- The Montarville Boulevard exit (80).
- The Montarville Boulevard entrance.
OTHER WORK
- Between Montreal and Brossard, at the end of the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge towards the South Shore, two of three lanes will be closed (with the one reserved for buses) from Saturday at 4 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- In Pointe-Claire and Dorval, Sources Boulevard South entrance for Highway 20 East is closed from Friday at 10 p.m. to Saturday at 10 p.m.
- The Herron Roard entrance for Highway 20 East is closed.
- At the Sources Boulevard exit (53) for Highway 20 East, the turnoff for Sources Boulevard North is closed until the fall.
- In Montreal, the Saint-Antoine Street East and Gosford Steet intersection is closed from Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.
- Local traffic only on Gosford Steet between Notre-Dame and Saint-Louis streets.
All work may be cancelled due to weather. For more information and detours, visit the Mobility Montreal website or its Facebook page.