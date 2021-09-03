MONTREAL -- Commuters looking to drive in and around Montreal this long weekend should be advised that major work is scheduled on Highway 30 in Brossard, Longueuil, Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville and Boucherville in addition to the Saint-Pierre Interchange and other sections of road listed below.

Quebec provincial police (SQ) will also be out in greater force patrolling the roads.

SAINT-PIERRE INTERCHANGE

From Friday at 11:59 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures will be in effect:

The Highway 20 West ramp (exit 63) to Route 138 West towards the Mercier Bridge.

One of two lanes on the ramp from Highway 20 East to Route 138 West.

BONAVENTURE HIGHWAY (A-10)

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Saturday at 8 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

The Bonaventure Highway (A-10) in both directions between Wellington Street and the Victoria Bridge.

From Saturday at 8 a.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

Two of three lanes on the Bonaventure Highway (A-10) in both directions between Wellington Street and the Victoria Bridge.

HIGHWAY 30

From Friday at 9 p.m. to Tuesday at 5 a.m., the following closures will be in effect:

In Brossard, Highway 30 East between the de Rome Boulevard exit (67) and Highway 10.

In Brossard and Longueuil (Saint-Hubert borough), Highway 30 East and contraflow traffic on the westbound roadway (1 lane per direction) at Grande-Allée Boulevard, between kms 68.5 and 70.5.

As a result, the following are default closures:

The Matte and Rome Boulevard entrances as of 7:30 p.m.

The ramp leading from Highway 10 East to Highway 30 East.

The Grande Allée exit (69).

As of 8:30 p.m., the Grande Allée entrance.

From Friday at 8 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

In Boucherville and Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Highway 30 West will have one lane open in each direction on the eastbound lane at de Montarville Boulevard, between km 82 and 79.

As a result, the following are default closures heading west:

The Montarville Boulevard exit (80).

The Montarville Boulevard entrance.

OTHER WORK

Between Montreal and Brossard, at the end of the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge towards the South Shore, two of three lanes will be closed (with the one reserved for buses) from Saturday at 4 a.m. to 12 p.m.

In Pointe-Claire and Dorval, Sources Boulevard South entrance for Highway 20 East is closed from Friday at 10 p.m. to Saturday at 10 p.m.

The Herron Roard entrance for Highway 20 East is closed.

At the Sources Boulevard exit (53) for Highway 20 East, the turnoff for Sources Boulevard North is closed until the fall.

In Montreal, the Saint-Antoine Street East and Gosford Steet intersection is closed from Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

Local traffic only on Gosford Steet between Notre-Dame and Saint-Louis streets.

All work may be cancelled due to weather. For more information and detours, visit the Mobility Montreal website or its Facebook page.