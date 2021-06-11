MONTREAL -- Much like last weekend, there will be major road closures on highways and interchanges throughout Montreal, notably at the Turcot and Saint-Pierre interchanges, Highways 13, 20 and 40, as well as on the Honore-Mercier and Samuel-De Champlain bridges.

In addition, the City of Montreal will begin prep work on the blue line at the Jean Talon St. and Lacordaire Blvd. intersection.

It's worth avoiding those and other areas.

SAMUEL-DE CHAMPLAIN BRIDGE AND ROUTE 132 INTERCHANGE

From Saturday at 6 a.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures will be in effect:

On the South Shore-bound span of the bridge, two of three lanes. The two reserved lanes will be open during peak periods.

In Brossard, the Route 132 east and west ramps leading to the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge towards Montreal.

HONORE-MERCIER BRIDGE

From Friday at 9 p.m. to Saturday at 9 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

The span of the bridge towards Montreal (Route 138 east, downstream bridge). One lane will be open in each direction on the Kahnawake-bound span of the bridge.

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

In Kahnawake, the ramp leading from the Honore-Mercier Bridge (R-138 West) to Route 132 east towards La Prairie.

BONAVENTURE HIGHWAY (A-10)

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Saturday at 7 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

On the Bonaventure Highway (A-10) East (towards Samuel-De Champlain Bridge), between Wellington St. and Carrie-Derick St. entrance. One lane will be available from Saturday at 7 a.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

The Bonaventure Highway (A-10) West (towards downtown) between the beginning of the Bonaventure Expressway and Wellington St.

As a result, the following are default closures:

Gaetan-Laberge Blvd. towards downtown from the intersection Highway 15 North.

The Nuns' Island entrance for the Bonaventure west.

On Highway 15 North, in exit 60, closure of the road for Gaetan-Laberge Blvd. The Verdun-bound junction will remain open.

HIGHWAY 13

From Saturday at 8 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect.

Highway 13 North between the Highway 40 exit (6) and the following entrance.

HIGHWAY 20

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect.

Highway 20 West between the Turcot and Saint-Pierre interchanges.

As a result, the following are default closures:

In the Turcot Interchange, the Highway 15 North, Ville-Marie Expressway West and Decarie Expressway (A-15) South ramps to Highway 20 west (towards Lachine, Honoré-Mercier Bridge, Dorval).

The Pullman, Angrignon and Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue entrances on Highway 20.

TURCOT INTERCHANGE

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures are in effect:

The Decarie Expressway (A-15) South ramp to Highway 15 South.

As a result, the following are default closures:

The Girouard Ave. entrance.

The Highway 20 East ramps to the Decarie Expressway (A-15) North and to Highway 15 South.

The Highway 15 North ramp to the Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136) East (towards downtown).

HIGHWAY 25

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures are in effect:

On Highway 25 South, the Notre-Dame St. exit (3).

De Boucherville South between Tellier and Notre-Dame streets.

THE METROPOLITAN EXPRESSWAY (A-40)

From Friday at 7 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

In Montreal East, the Metropolitan Expressway service road West (Metropolitan Blvd.) between Marien and Broadway avenues.

HIGHWAY 520

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

On Highway 520 East service road, one of two lanes at McArthur and Barr (km 5).

As a result, the following is a default closure:

The Liesse / McArthur Street entrance to Highway 520 East.

SAINT-PATRICK STREET

On Saturday and Sunday, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., the following road alteration is in effect:

On St. Patrick Street between De La Verendrye Blvd. and Atwater Ave., traffic will be alternating with traffic controllers.

UPCOMING

On Jean-Talon St., as part of the extension of the blue line of the metro, preparatory work will begin for Lacordaire station.

Starting June 14 and for a period of about six months, Jean-Talon St. will be closed in both directions at Lacordaire Blvd. One lane will be open in each direction on Lacordaire Blvd. between Jean-Talon and du Mans.

All work may be subject to cancellation due to weather. For more information, visit the Mobility Montreal website or its Facebook page.