MONTREAL -- Those planning to drive in and around Montreal this weekend should know that the highways (Ville-Marie Expressway, Highway 20) east from the Ville Marie Tunnel to the Saint-Pierre interchange will be closed, as will the Ville-Marie Expressway (720) from the Turcot interchange to the tunnel.

The Bonaventure Highway (10) heading downtown from Nuns' Island is also worth avoiding.

VILLE-MARIE EXPRESSWAY/HIGHWAY 20 CORRIDOR

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. the following major closure will be in effect:

  • The Ville-Marie Expressway (720)/Route-136/Highway 20 West between the Robert-Bourassa Blvd. exit (5) in the tunnel and the Saint-Pierre interchange (Route-138).

As a result, the following are default closures:

  • The Saint-Antoine east and Hotel-de-Ville/Sanguinet St. entrances
  • The Lucien-L'Allier and Saint-Antoine West St. enentrances.
  • The Rene-Levesque Blvd. at du Fort St. entrance.
  • The Saint-Jacques St. and Sainte-Anne-de Bellevue Blvd. entrances
  • The Highway 20 North ramp to the Highway 20 West towards Dorval.
  • The Decarie Expressway South (15) ramp to the Highway 20 West.
  • Both ramps leading from the Ville-Marie Expressway (720) to the Decarie and the Highway 20 West.

ROUTE 136 / VILLE-MARIE EXPRESSWAY (720)

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. the following major closure is in effect:

  • The Ville-Marie Expressway (720/R-136) between the Turcot interchange and the Notre-Dame St. West entrance in the tunnel.

As a result, the following are default closures:

  • The ramps from the Decarie and Highway 20 East to the Ville-Marie Expressway.

BONAVENTURE HIGHWAY (10)

From Friday at 11:59 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. the following major closure is in effect:

  • The Bonaventure Highway (10) West towards downtown Montreal between Nuns' Island and the entrance from Pierre-Dupuy Ave.

As a result, the following are default closures:

On Nuns' Island, the entrances from Chemin de la Pointe-Nord (Alexander-Graham-Bell crossroads) and Rene-Levesque Blvd. (Claude-Robutel crossroads)

Gaetan-Laberge Blvd. towards downtown from the Highway 15 North intersection.

HIGHWAY 40

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. the following closure will be in effect:

  • In Pointe-Claire, on the Highway 40 West service road, the section between the exit and the entrance from Saint-Jean Blvd.

SAINT-ANTOINE STREET WEST

From Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. the following closure is in effect:

  • In Montreal, on Saint-Antoine St. West, partial closure of two out of four lanes between Bel-Air, Rose-de-Lima and Bourget streets.

THE DECARIE EXPRESSWAY (15)

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. the following closure is in effect

  • The entrance from Saint-Jacques St. for the Decarie North.

HIGHWAY 20 (SOUVENIR)

From Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. the following closure will be in effect:

  • The Angrignon Blvd. entrance for Highway 20 East and access to Notre-Dame St. from Highway 20 East.

HIGHWAY 125 IN LAVAL

Until Tuesday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

  • In Laval, on Highway 125 South the de la Concorde Blvd. exit.

ROUTE 132

From Saturday at 5 a.m. to Sunday at 6 a.m. the following closure is in effect:

  • In Sainte-Catherine and at the Kahnawake border, Route 132 in both directions between Chemin de Service and Jean-Lachaine St.

Detours are in place for all closures. For more information, visit Mobility Montreal's website or check on its Facebook page.

