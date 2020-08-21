MONTREAL -- Those planning to drive in and around Montreal this weekend should know that the highways (Ville-Marie Expressway, Highway 20) east from the Ville Marie Tunnel to the Saint-Pierre interchange will be closed, as will the Ville-Marie Expressway (720) from the Turcot interchange to the tunnel.

The Bonaventure Highway (10) heading downtown from Nuns' Island is also worth avoiding.

VILLE-MARIE EXPRESSWAY/HIGHWAY 20 CORRIDOR

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. the following major closure will be in effect:

The Ville-Marie Expressway (720)/Route-136/Highway 20 West between the Robert-Bourassa Blvd. exit (5) in the tunnel and the Saint-Pierre interchange (Route-138).

As a result, the following are default closures:

The Saint-Antoine east and Hotel-de-Ville/Sanguinet St. entrances

The Lucien-L'Allier and Saint-Antoine West St. enentrances.

The Rene-Levesque Blvd. at du Fort St. entrance.

The Saint-Jacques St. and Sainte-Anne-de Bellevue Blvd. entrances

The Highway 20 North ramp to the Highway 20 West towards Dorval.

The Decarie Expressway South (15) ramp to the Highway 20 West.

Both ramps leading from the Ville-Marie Expressway (720) to the Decarie and the Highway 20 West.

ROUTE 136 / VILLE-MARIE EXPRESSWAY (720)

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. the following major closure is in effect:

The Ville-Marie Expressway (720/R-136) between the Turcot interchange and the Notre-Dame St. West entrance in the tunnel.

As a result, the following are default closures:

The ramps from the Decarie and Highway 20 East to the Ville-Marie Expressway.

BONAVENTURE HIGHWAY (10)

From Friday at 11:59 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. the following major closure is in effect:

The Bonaventure Highway (10) West towards downtown Montreal between Nuns' Island and the entrance from Pierre-Dupuy Ave.

As a result, the following are default closures:

On Nuns' Island, the entrances from Chemin de la Pointe-Nord (Alexander-Graham-Bell crossroads) and Rene-Levesque Blvd. (Claude-Robutel crossroads)

Gaetan-Laberge Blvd. towards downtown from the Highway 15 North intersection.

HIGHWAY 40

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. the following closure will be in effect:

In Pointe-Claire, on the Highway 40 West service road, the section between the exit and the entrance from Saint-Jean Blvd.

SAINT-ANTOINE STREET WEST

From Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. the following closure is in effect:

In Montreal, on Saint-Antoine St. West, partial closure of two out of four lanes between Bel-Air, Rose-de-Lima and Bourget streets.

THE DECARIE EXPRESSWAY (15)

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. the following closure is in effect

The entrance from Saint-Jacques St. for the Decarie North.

HIGHWAY 20 (SOUVENIR)

From Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. the following closure will be in effect:

The Angrignon Blvd. entrance for Highway 20 East and access to Notre-Dame St. from Highway 20 East.

HIGHWAY 125 IN LAVAL

Until Tuesday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

In Laval, on Highway 125 South the de la Concorde Blvd. exit.

ROUTE 132

From Saturday at 5 a.m. to Sunday at 6 a.m. the following closure is in effect:

In Sainte-Catherine and at the Kahnawake border, Route 132 in both directions between Chemin de Service and Jean-Lachaine St.

Detours are in place for all closures. For more information, visit Mobility Montreal's website or check on its Facebook page.