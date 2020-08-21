Advertisement
Weekend Traffic: Major work for Highway 20 to the tunnel
MONTREAL -- Those planning to drive in and around Montreal this weekend should know that the highways (Ville-Marie Expressway, Highway 20) east from the Ville Marie Tunnel to the Saint-Pierre interchange will be closed, as will the Ville-Marie Expressway (720) from the Turcot interchange to the tunnel.
The Bonaventure Highway (10) heading downtown from Nuns' Island is also worth avoiding.
VILLE-MARIE EXPRESSWAY/HIGHWAY 20 CORRIDOR
From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. the following major closure will be in effect:
- The Ville-Marie Expressway (720)/Route-136/Highway 20 West between the Robert-Bourassa Blvd. exit (5) in the tunnel and the Saint-Pierre interchange (Route-138).
As a result, the following are default closures:
- The Saint-Antoine east and Hotel-de-Ville/Sanguinet St. entrances
- The Lucien-L'Allier and Saint-Antoine West St. enentrances.
- The Rene-Levesque Blvd. at du Fort St. entrance.
- The Saint-Jacques St. and Sainte-Anne-de Bellevue Blvd. entrances
- The Highway 20 North ramp to the Highway 20 West towards Dorval.
- The Decarie Expressway South (15) ramp to the Highway 20 West.
- Both ramps leading from the Ville-Marie Expressway (720) to the Decarie and the Highway 20 West.
ROUTE 136 / VILLE-MARIE EXPRESSWAY (720)
From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. the following major closure is in effect:
- The Ville-Marie Expressway (720/R-136) between the Turcot interchange and the Notre-Dame St. West entrance in the tunnel.
As a result, the following are default closures:
- The ramps from the Decarie and Highway 20 East to the Ville-Marie Expressway.
HIGHWAY 40
From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. the following closure will be in effect:
- In Pointe-Claire, on the Highway 40 West service road, the section between the exit and the entrance from Saint-Jean Blvd.
SAINT-ANTOINE STREET WEST
From Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. the following closure is in effect:
- In Montreal, on Saint-Antoine St. West, partial closure of two out of four lanes between Bel-Air, Rose-de-Lima and Bourget streets.
THE DECARIE EXPRESSWAY (15)
From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. the following closure is in effect
- The entrance from Saint-Jacques St. for the Decarie North.
HIGHWAY 20 (SOUVENIR)
From Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. the following closure will be in effect:
- The Angrignon Blvd. entrance for Highway 20 East and access to Notre-Dame St. from Highway 20 East.
HIGHWAY 125 IN LAVAL
Until Tuesday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:
- In Laval, on Highway 125 South the de la Concorde Blvd. exit.
ROUTE 132
From Saturday at 5 a.m. to Sunday at 6 a.m. the following closure is in effect:
- In Sainte-Catherine and at the Kahnawake border, Route 132 in both directions between Chemin de Service and Jean-Lachaine St.
Detours are in place for all closures. For more information, visit Mobility Montreal's website or check on its Facebook page.