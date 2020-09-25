MONTREAL -- Those planning to drive this weekend will want to stay away from Highway 15 northbound between the Samuel-de Champlain Bridge and the Turcot Interchange as well as the Ville-Marie Expressway (720) eastbound between the Turcot and the tunnel.

Highway 40 westbound at Saint-Jean Blvd. in Pointe-Claire is also worth avoiding.

Construction has also begun on Highway 30 on the South Shore to extend the road by one public transit lane.

HIGHWAY 15

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

Highway 15 North from the foot of the Samuel-de Champlain Bridge between the Nuns' Island exit (58) and the Turcot interchange.

As a result, the following are default closures:

The Nuns' Island, Gaetan-Laberge Blvd., Atwater Ave. and De la Verendrye Blvd. entrances.

In the Turcot, the Highway 15 North to Highway 20 West ramp and the ramp leading to the Decarie Expressway (15) North.

VILLE-MARIE EXPRESSWAY (ROUTE 136 / HIGHWAY 720)

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

The Ville-Marie Expressway (720) East between the Turcot interchange and the entrances to Notre-Dame St. West and de la Cathedrale St., in the Ville-Marie tunnel.

As a result, the following are default closures:

The ramps leading from the Decarie Expressway (15) and Highway 20 East to the Ville-Marie Expressway (720).

BONAVENTURE HIGHWAY (10)

From Friday at 11:59 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

The Bonaventure Highway (10) East (towards the Champlain Bridge) between Wellington St. and Nuns' Island.

FELIX-LECLERC HIGHWAY (40)

From Saturday at 2 a.m. to Sunday at 7 p.m., the following closure is in effect:

In Pointe-Claire, Highway 40 West (Felix-Leclerc) between the Saint-Jean Blvd. exit (52) and the next entrance.

As a result, the following is a default closure:

From Friday 11:59 p.m. to Sunday 8 p.m., the Saint-Regis Blvd. and des Sources Blvd. entrances.

PIE-IX PROJECT

To Sunday at 8 a.m., the following alteration is in effect:

On Saint-Martin Blvd., between Lesage Blvd. and Route-125, one lane open in each direction.

As a result, the following are default closures:

On the Route 125 South, the Saint-Martin Blvd. exit and entrance.

OTHER CLOSURES

In the Turcot Project, Saint-Jacques St. is closed in both directions, between Decarie Blvd. and chemin Glen/ De Courcelle St. from Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

In Dorval and Montreal (Saint-Laurent area), the section of Saint-Régis Blvd. is closed on the overpass over Highway 40, from Friday at 8 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

On Nuns' Island, the Rene-Levesque Blvd. and Ile-des-Sœurs Blvd. entrances and the one from Pont-Champlain St. for the Samuel-De Champlain bridge, from Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

For detour information on all closures, visit Mobility Montreal's website or its Facebook page.

Entraves majeures �� Du 25 au 28 septembre �� Échangeur Turcot – Fermetures dans le corridor de l’A-15 nord et de la... Posted by Mobilité Montréal on Thursday, 24 September 2020

All work is subject to cancellation due to weather or other factors.