MONTREAL -- Major closures are expected this weekend in parts of Montreal, particularly on the Ville-Marie Expressway (Highway 720/Route-136) West between the Ville-Marie tunnel and the Turcot interchange.

Motorists are also advised to avoid the ramp to the Saint-Pierre interchange.

Here is a roundup of this weekend’s closures.

VILLE-MARIE EXPRESSWAY (ROUTE 136)

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. the following closures are in effect:

The Ville-Marie Expressway (Route-136) West between exit 5 and the Turcot Interchange.

The entrance from Saint-Antoine St. East and Hotel-de-Ville Avenue/Sanguinet St.

The entrance to Lucien-L’Allier and Saint-Antoine West streets.

The entrance to Du Fort Street on Rene-Levesque Blvd.

Turcot Interchange

The three ramps leading from the Ville-Marie Expressway West to the Decarie Expressway North (A-15) North, Highway 20 West (Lachine, Honore-Mercier Bridge, Dorval) and the Highway 15 South (Samuel de Champlain Bridge)

SAINT-PIERRE INTERCHANGE

From Friday at 11:59 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

The Highway 20 East ramp to Route-138 West towards the Honore-Mercier Bridge.

As a result, the following is a default closure:

The 1st Ave. entrance for Route-138 West.

SAINT-JACQUES STREET

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures are in effect:

Saint-Jacques Street between Robert-Bourassa Boulevard et Mansfield Street (one lane only in each direction)

ALSO…

Highway 40 (Felix-Leclerc): In Vaudreuil-Dorion, near exit 32 there will be two lanes closed from Saturday at 4 a.m. to 12 p.m.

SRB Pie-IX: a reminder that two lanes will be closed in both directions on Pie-IX Blvd. between Sherbrooke St. East and Henri-Bourassa Blvd. (with the exception of the section between Belair and Everett streets) as of March 22 for work on phase 3 of the rapid bus service project.

Notre-Dame St. West: Eastbound lanes will be closed between Monk Blvd. and Cote-Saint-Paul Road from Monday at 5 a.m. until March 27. A detour is in place.

One of the 2 westbound lanes is closed, but motorists can still access the Gadbois recreation centre.

REMINDERS

Until spring 2021, Highway 20 is closed in both directions at the Dorval roundabout between the Dorval Ave. exit (56) and the following entrances, as is Highway 520 between the Cardinal Ave. exit (1-E) and the Dorval roundabout.

Also, the Dorval roundabout is closed under the Highway 20 overpass bridges. The sections of the roundabout allowing east and west movements, however, remain open.