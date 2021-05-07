MONTREAL -- Those planning on driving on the weekend would be wise to steer clear of the Ville-Marie Expressway westbound between the tunnel and the Turcot, the Bonnaventure Expressway (A-10) in both directions between Nuns' Island and downtown Montreal, and on the Metropolitan Expressway (A-40) eastbound between the Laurentian Highway (A-15) interchange and Saint-Michel Blvd.

Road work is planned in these and other areas on the weekend.

VILLE-MARIE EXPRESSWAY AND TUNNEL

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures are in effect:

The Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136) westbound between the Champlain Bridge exit (5) in the Ville-Marie Tunnel, and the Turcot interchange.

The Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136) eastbound between the Guy St. exit (3) and the Cathedrale and Notre-Dame St. west entrance in the tunnel.

As a result, the following are default closures:

The Lucien-L'Allier and Saint-Antoine West entrance.

On Rene-Levesque Boulevard, the du Fort St. entrance.

In the Turcot, the Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136) west ramp to Highway 15 South, as well as Saint-Jacques, Saint-Remi and Pullman Blvd.

The Ville-Marie Expressway ramp to the Decarie Expressway (A-15) North.

The Ville-Marie Expressway west ramp to Highway 20 West.

The St-Jacques St. entrance to the Decarie Expressway.

HIGHWAY 40 - METROPOLITAN EXPRESSWAY

From Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

The Metropolitan Expressway (A-40) East between the Saint-Laurent Blvd. exit (71) and the Saint-Michel Blvd. entrance.

BONAVENTURE HIGHWAY (A-10)

From Friday at 9 p.m. to Saturday at 6 a.m., the following closures will be in effect:

The Bonaventure Highway (A-10) East between Weillington St. and the Carrie-Derick St. entrance.

The Bonaventure Highway (A-10) West between the Pierre-Dupuy Ave. exit (2) and Wellington St.

HIGHWAY 40 - FELIX-LECLERC

From Friday at 11:30 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures and road alterations will be in effect:

In Senneville, one of three lanes of Highway 40 West will be closed at des Anciens-Combattants.

The westbound service road will be closed between the Saint-Marie Rd. exit and the end of the service road.

The Veterans Blvd. North entrance to Highway 40 West will be closed.

The Saint-Marie Rd. entrance for Highway 40 West will be closed.

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 3 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

In Pointe-Claire, the service road on Highway 40 West between the exit and entrance of St. John Blvd.

HIGHWAY 20

From Friday at 8:30 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures and road alterations will be in effect:

In Pointe-Claire and Dorval, des Sources Blvd. North at Exit 53 (boulevard des Sources) of Highway-20 East.

From Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., one of three lanes of Highway 20 West will be closed in Dorval at the traffic circle (A-520).

UPCOMING

In the Turcot Interchange: one of two lanes will be closed on the ramp leading from the Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136) West to the Decarie Expressway (A-15) North from Monday at 5 a.m. to Thursday at 5 a.m.

Viger Ave. westbound in Montreal will be closed on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. between Bleury and Stain-Alexandre streets.

From Saturday at 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Clement St. eastbound between Oblats and Louis-Fortier streets will be closed in the LaSalle borough.

All work may be subject to cancellation due to weather. For more information and detours visit the Mobility Montreal website or its Facebook page.