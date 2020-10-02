MONTREAL -- With police manning checkpoints in Quebec, COVID-19 numbers surging and major construction projects underway, parking may be wiser than driving this weekend.

Major work is scheduled on a number of highways, interchanges and the Samuel-de Champlain Bridge in Brossard.

Avoiding these areas is a good idea.

TURCOT INTERCHANGE OPENINGS

Starting Monday at 5 a.m., the road from Highway 15 North to the Ville-Marie Expressway (720) East towards downtown will open.

HIGHWAYS 13 AND 40 INTERCHANGE

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

  • Highway 13 South between the Highway 40 exit (6) and the next entrance.

As a result, the following are default closures:

  • The ramp from Highway 40 West to Highway 13 South from Friday at 10:30 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.
  • The ramp from Highway 40 East to Highway 13 South from Saturday at 4 a.m. to 11 p.m.

From Friday at 11:59 p.m. to Saturday at 3 p.m., the following closures are in effect:

  • Highway 13 North between the Highway 40 exit (6) and the next entrance.
  • Until 7 a.m. Saturday, Highway 40 Eastn and West and its service roads are closed in the interchange.

HIGHWAY 20

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

  • Highway 20 West between the Turcot and Saint-Pierre interchanges.

As a result, the following are default closures:

In the Turcot interchange

  • The ramp from the Decarie Expressway (15) South to Highway 20 West.
  • The ramp from Highway 15 North to Highway 20 West.
  • The ramps from the Ville-Marie Expressway (720) West to the Decarie Expressway North and Highway 20 West.

In the Angrignon interchange

  • The Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue Blvd. entrance.
  • The Angrignon Blvd. entrance.

Highway 20 closures Oct. 2-5, 2020

VILLE-MARIE EXPRESSWAY (HIGHWAY 720/ROUTE 136)

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

  • The Ville-Marie Expressway (720) East between the Turcot and the Notre-Dame St. West entrance in the tunnel.

As a result, the following are default closures:

  • The ramps from the Decarie Expressway to Highway 20 East and the Ville-Marie Expressway East.

BONAVENTURE HIGHWAY (10)

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

  • The Bonaventure Highway (10) East towards the Champlain Bridge between Wellington St. and Nuns' Island.

SAMUEL-DE CHAMPLAIN BRIDGE INTERCHANGE

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures are in effect:

  • Towards Brossard, Route-132 East and West between the Champlain Bridge exits (53 eastbound and 75 westbound) and the next entrances.
  • The ramps from Route-132 East and East to the Champlain Bridge.
  • On the Eastern Townships Autoroute (10) East, the Longueuil exit (6).

DECARIE EXPRESSWAY (15)

The Decarie Expressway (15) between the Jean-Talon St. exit (69) and the interchange is closed during the following schedule:

  • From Friday at 11:59 p.m. to Saturday at 7 a.m.
  • From Saturday at 11:59 p.m. to Sunday at 8 a.m.

As a result, the following is a default closure:

  • The Jean Talon St. entrance and, in the interchange, the ramps to Highway 40 East and West, and to Marcel-Lauin Blvd.

SRB PIE-IX PROJECT

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Sunday at 8 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

  • On Saint-Martin Blvd., between Route-125 and Vanier Blvd. One lane is open in one direction.

As a result, the following are default closures:

  • On Route 125 North, the Saint-Martin Blvd. exit and entrance.

OTHER CLOSURES AND ALTERATIONS

  • On Highway 20 West (du Souvenir), in the Highway 13 North exit (60), access to 32nd Ave. is closed from Friday at 11:59 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.
  • On the Ville-Marie Expressway (720) East, the Saint-Laurent/Berri St. exit (6) is closed from Saturday at 1 a.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.
  • In the Turcot Project - Rose-de-Lima St. is closed between Saint-Antoine St. West and Saint-Jacques St. from Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.
  • In L'Assomption, on Route 341 (Montée de l'Épiphanie), the Bailleul Bridge is closed spanning the L'Assomption River from Friday at 10:30 p.m. to Monday at 5:30 a.m.
  • In Prévost on Route 117 North and South, one of two lanes is closed between des Sorbiers St. and du Clos-Prévostois Blvd. from at Friday 7 a.m. to Monday at 5 p.m. 

The SQ will also be manning checkpoints throughout Quebec to limit travel between regions hard hit by the COVID-19 second wave. 

Construction may be cancelled due to weather or other events. For detour routes and other information, visit Mobility Montreal's website or its Facebook page.

