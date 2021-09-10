Advertisement
Weekend Traffic: Closures scheduled on Turcot and Saint-Pierre interchanges and elsewhere
MONTREAL -- Motorists this weekend should be ready to navigate road closures and construction sites on Highway 30, the Mercier Bridge ramps in the Kahnawake, as well as the Saint-Pierre and Turcot interchanges and other stretches of road.
TURCOT INTERCHANGE
From Friday at 10 p.m. to Saturday at 6 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:
- Highway 20 westbound between the Turcot and the Angrignon Blvd. entrance.
As a result, the following are default closures.
- Highway 15 southbound ramp to Highway 20 westbound.
- Highway 15 northbound ramp to Highway 20 westbound.
- Highway 15 northbound ramp to the Ville-Marie Expressway (Route-136) eastbound.
From Saturday at 10 p.m. to Sunday at 6 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:
- Highway 15 northbound between the De La Verendrye Blvd. exit (62) and the Turcot.
As a result, the following are default closures:
- De La Verendrye Blvd. entrance to Highway 15 northbound.
- Highway 15 ramp in the Turcot leading to Highway 20 westbound.
- Highway 15 ramp in the Turcot leading to the Ville-Marie Expressway (Route-136) eastbound.
From Sunday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures will be in effect:
- Highway 20 westbound between the Turcot and Saint-Pierre interchanges.
As a result, the following are default closures:
- The Highway 15 southbound ramp to Highway 20.
- The Highway 15 northbound ramp to Highway 20 westbound.
- The Highway 20 west ramps for Pullman, Angrignon and Saint-Anne-de-Bellevue boulevards.
BONAVENTURE HIGHWAY (A-10)
From Friday at 11 p.m. to Saturday at 8 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:
- The Bonaventure Highway (A-10) in both directions between the Victoria Bridge area and Wellington St.
From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., one lane will be available on the westbound portion of the Bonaventure between the Clement and Victoria bridges.
As a result, the following is a default closure:
- The Gaetan-Laberge Blvd. entrance.
HIGHWAY 25 / LOUIS-HIPPOLYTE-LA FONTAINE TUNNEL
From Friday at 9:30 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:
- The Highway 25 southbound entrance from Sherbrooke St. East.
From Friday at 10:30 p.m. to Sunday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:
- Two of three lanes of the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel towards the South Shore.
As a result, the following is a default closure:
- The Sherbrooke St. entrance.
On Saturday, from 12:30 a.m. to 7 a.m., the following closure is in effect:
- Highway 25 southbound between Exit 5 - Route 138 / Hochelaga Street / Sherbrooke Street and the entrance from Souligny Ave.
From Saturday at 7 a.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., two lanes will be available on Highway 25 southbound between Sherbrooke St. East and the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel.
HONORÉ-MERCIER BRIDGE
From Friday at 9 p.m. to Saturday at 9 a.m., the following closure is in effect:
- In Kahnawake, the ramp leading from Route-132 West (from Honoré-Mercier Bridge) towards Châteauguay.
From Saturday at 9 p.m. to Sunday at 9 a.m., the following closure is in effect:
- In Kahnawake, the ramp leading from Route-132 West (from Sainte-Catherine / Saint-Constant) to the Honoré-Mercier Bridge.
SAINT-PIERRE INTERCHANGE
From Friday at 11:59 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures will be in effect:
- The Highway 20 West ramp to Route-138 West and the Honoré-Mercier Bridge.
- One of two lanes on the Highway 20 East ramp to Route-138 West.
SAMUEL-DE CHAMPLAIN BRIDGE
On Saturday morning, from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m., two lanes will be open between Montreal and Brossard on the first half of the bridge towards the South Shore.
HIGHWAY 30
From Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:
- In Brossard, Highway 30 eastbound between the Highway 10/15/89 exit (67) and the Highway 10 West entrance.
- In Brossard and Longueuil (St-Hubert borough), Highway 30 East. One lane is open in each direction on the westbound span.
As a result, the following are default closures:
- The Matt and de Rome boulevards entrance.
- The Highway 10 East to Highway 30 East ramp.
- Highway 30 East exit (69) for Grande-Allee.
- Grande-Allee entrance to Highway 30 East.
PATRICK-FARRAR STREET IN CHAMBLY
From Friday at 7 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:
- Parick-Farrar St. in both directions between Briand and Samuel-Hatt streets.
All work may be subject to cancellation due to weather. For detours and more information, visit the Mobility Montreal website or its Facebook page.