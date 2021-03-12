MONTREAL -- Major roadwork is planned for the Sainte-Pierre Interchange and on Highway 20 as well as the Galipeault Bridge and in Longueuil.

Motorists are advised to avoid these and other areas - including the Atwater Ave. exit on Highway 15 North - with scheduled work.

SAINT-PIERRE INTERCHANGE

From Friday at 11:59 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

The Highway 20 East ramp to Route-138 West towards the Honore-Mercier Bridge.

As a result, the following is a default closure:

The 1st Ave. entrance for Route-138 West.

HIGHWAY 20/GALIPEAULT BRIDGE

From Friday at 8:30 p.m. to Saturday at 7 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

In Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue and Ile-Perrot, Highway 20 West between the Anciens-Combattants Blvd. exit (39) and the Perrot Blvd. entrance, including the Galipeault Bridge.

As a result, the following is a default closure:

The Anciens-Combattants Blvd. entrance

ROLAND-THERRIEN BLVD.

Until Sunday at 11:59 p.m., the following closure is in effect:

In Longueuil, the Roland-Therrien Blvd. entrance for Route-132 / Highway20 West.

HIGHWAY 15/ATWATER AVE.

On Saturday from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., the following closure is in effect:

Oh Highway 15 North, the Atwater Ave. exit (61) and entrance.

REMINDERS

Until spring 2021, Highway 20 is closed in both directions at the Dorval roundabout between the Dorval Ave. exit (56) and the following entrances, as is Highway 520 between the Cardinal Ave. exit (1-E) and the Dorval roundabout.

Also, the Dorval roundabout is closed under the Highway 20 overpass bridges. The sections of the roundabout allowing east and west movements, however, remain open.

On Pie-IX Bridge/Route-125 only one lane is open in each direction at all times until Feb. 22.

All work is subject to cancellation due to weather. For detours and more information visit the Mobility Montreal website or its Facebook page.