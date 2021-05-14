Advertisement
Weekend Traffic: Closures in store for the interchanges in Montreal
Turcot Interchange closures from May 14 to May 17, 2021.
MONTREAL -- Those driving on highways in and around Montreal on the weekend will want to avoid Highway 20 West between the Turcot Interchange and the Saint-Pierre Interchange, and also on the Bonaventure Highway (A-10) in both directions between Nuns' Island and downton Montreal.
Find details about these and other closures and others below.
HIGHWAY 20
From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:
- Highway 20 West between the Turcot and Saint-Pierre interchanges.
As a result, the following are default closures:
- In the Turcot interchange, the three ramps leading from Highway 25 North, the Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136) West and the Decarie Expressway (A-15) South to Highway 20 West.
- The Pullman, Angrignon and Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue entrances.
HIGHWAY 40 BETWEEN SENNEVILLE AND VAUDREUIL-DORION
- A second westbound lane on the Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge is closed for an undetermined period of time. The MTQ recomments taking Highway 20 instead if possible.
THE TURCOT INTERCHANGE
From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures are in effect:
- The Decarie Expressway (A-15) South ramp to Highway 15 South (towards Nuns' Island).
- The Highway 15 ramp North to the Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136).
As a result, the following is a default closure:
- The Girouard Ave. entrance for the Decarie (A-15).
BONAVENTURE HIGHWAY (A-10)
From Friday at 9:30 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures will be in effect:
- The Bonaventure Highway (A-10) East between Wellington St. and the Carrie-Derick St. entrance.
- The Bonaventure Highway (A-10) West between the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge and Wellington St.
As a result, the following are default closures:
- At the end of the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge, the Bonaventure Highway (A-10) West exit (58).
- Note: the Nuns' Island turnoff remains open.
- The Nuns' Island and Gaetan-Laberge Blvd. entrances to the Bonaventure Expressway (A-10) West.
- On Highway 15 North at exit 60, closure of the exit to Gaetan-Laberge Blvd.
THE METROPOLITAN EXPRESSWAY (A-40)
From Saturday at 9 p.m. to Sunday at 10 a.m., the following closure is in effect:
- The Metropolitan Expressway (A-40) West between the Laurentian Autoroute (A-15) North exit (70) and the Decarie Interchange.
As a result, the following are default closures:
- In the Laurentian Interchange, the ramp from A-15 South to the Metropolitan West.
- The Stinson St. entrance.
- In the Decarie Interchange, the Metropolitan Expressway (A-40) West ramps to the Decarie (A-15) South and from the Decarie North to the Metropolitan West.
OTHER CLOSURES
- In Laval on Highway 19 northbound, the highway is closed between the Highway 440 exit (8) and the next entrance from Friday at 8 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.
- In Beaconsfield on Highway 20 westbound, the Saint-Charles Blvd. exit (48) is closed from Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.
- In Pointe-Claire and Dorval on Highway 20 eastbound, the des Sources Blvd. North exit (53) is closed from Friday at 8:30 p.m. to Monday at 5:00 a.m.
- In Senneville on Highway 40 westbound, one of three lanes is closed at Anciens-Combattants Blvd. (Exit 41) from Friday at 11:30 p.m. to Monday at 5:30 a.m.
- In Dorval and Montreal (Lachine borough) on Highway 520 eastbound, the 43rd Ave. exit (3) is closed from Friday at 9 p.m. to Sunday at 5 p.m.
UPCOMING
- In Beaconsfield, on Highway 20 eastbound, the Woodland Ave. exit (45) will be closed from Monday at 9:30 p.m. until Friday.
All work may be subject to cancellation due to weather. For detours and more information, visit the Mobility Montreal website or its Facebook page.