MONTREAL -- Montreal road users should be aware that major work is scheduled this weekend in and around the Turcot Interchange including Highway 15 and the Decarie Expressway.

To save yourself a headache, it is best to avoid the area.

HIGHWAY 15

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

  • Highway 15 South between the Turcot interchange (exit 63-E) and the Gaetan-Laberge Blvd. entrance.

As a result, the following are default closures:

  • The Girouard Ave. entrance.
  • In the Turcot, the ramp from the Decarie Expressway South to Highway 20 West.
  • In the Turcot, the ramp from Highway 20 East to Highway 15 South towards Nuns' Island.
  • The De La Verendrye Blvd. entrance.
  • The Atwater Ave. entrance

TURCOT INTERCHANGE

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

  • The ramp leading from the Highway 15 North to the Decarie Expressway.

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

  • The ramp from Highway 20 East to the Decarie Expressway.

As a result, the following is a defautl closure:

  • The De La Vérendrye Blvd. entrance for Highway 15 North.

DECARIE EXPRESSWAY (15)

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

  • The Decarie North (Highway 15) between the Jean-Talon St. exit (69) and the Decarie interchange.

RUE SAINT-JACQUES - TURCOT PROJECT

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect.

  • Saint-Jacques St. in both directions between Decarie Blvd. and Glen St./De Courcelle St.

RUE SAINT-PATRICK - TURCOT PROJECT

Until the end of September, the following is closed:

  • The section of rue Saint-Patrick in both directions between Monk Blvd. and Eadie St.

DECARIE BLVD. - MUNICIPAL NETWORK

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

  • On Decarie Blvd. northbound, the section between Sherbrooke St. and Notre-Dame-de-Grace Ave.

Detours are in place for all closures. Check the Mobility Montreal website for more info or visit its Facebook page.

Entraves majeures �� Du 28 au 31 août �� Autoroute Décarie - Fermeture de l'A-15 Nord entre la rue Jean-Talon et l'...

Posted by Mobilité Montréal on Friday, 28 August 2020