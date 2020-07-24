Advertisement
Weekend traffic: Best to avoid the 10, 20 and 720 Highways due to major work
MONTREAL -- Those driving on the weekend should note that there is major work planned for Highway 20 west between the Turcot and Saint-Pierre Interchanges, as well as in the Ville-Marie tunnel.
The Eastern Townships Autoroute (Highway 10) westbound in Brossard is also worth avoiding at the Highway 30 interchange.
HIGHWAY 20
From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. the following closure will be in effect:
- Highway 20 West between the Turcot and Saint-Pierre interchanges.
As a result, the following are default closures:
- The ramps leading from Highway 15 North and South (Decarie) to Highway 20 West towards Lachine.
- The Sainte-Anne-de Bellevue Blvd./ Saint-Jacques St. entrance at the Angrignon interchange.
- The ramp leading from Highway 20 West to the Honore-Mercier Bridge (exit 63).
ROUTE 136 / VILLE-MARIE EXPRESSWAY (HIGHWAY 720)
From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. the following closure is in effect:
- The Ville-Marie Expressway (Highway 720) East between the Turcot interchange and the Notre-Dame St. West and de la Cathedrale St. entrances in the Ville-Marie tunnel.
As a result, the following are default closures:
- The ramps from the Decarie Expressway South (15) and Highway 20 East to the Ville-Marie Expressway.
EASTERN TOWNSHIPS AUTOROUTE (10)
HEADING EAST
From Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. the following closure is in effect:
- In Brossard, The Eastern Townships Autoroute (10) East at the end of the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge, between
- the Longueuil exit (6) and the Taschereau Blvd. entrance.
As a result, the following are default closures:
- The ramps leading from Highway 132 East and West to The Eastern Townships Highway East (towards Sherbrooke).
HEADING WEST
From at Friday 10 p.m. to Sunday at 6 a.m. the following closure is in effect:
• In Brossard, The Eastern Townships Autoroute (10) West and the service road between the Highway 30 exit (11) and the Milan and Taschereau Blvds. entrance.
As a result, the following are default closures:
- The Highway 30 West and East ramps to the Eastern Townships Autoroute.
- The Equinox and Elements Streets entrances.
TURCOT PROJECT - LOCAL NETWORK
From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. the following closures will be in effect:
- Notre-Dame St. West between chemin de la Cote-Saint-Paul and Place Turcot
- De l'Eglise Ave. westbound between De La Verendrye Blvd. and Drake st.
- Two of three lanes on De La Verendrye southbound between Highway 15 and de l'Eglise Ave.
- Starting Monday at 7 a.m., chemin de la Cote-Saint-Paul between Monk Blvd. and Notre-Dame St. West.
NOTRE-DAME STREET EAST
From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. the following closure will be in effect:
- Notre-Dame St. East in both directions between Alfonse-D.-Roy St. and Frontenac St.
HONORE-MERCIER BRIDGE
- The lanes leading from Kahnawake to Montreal are closed. One lane in each direction is open on the Kahnawake-bound span of the bridge.
HIGHWAY 520 WEST
- Highway 520 West is closed. One lane is open in each direction between the Dorval Roundabout and the Romeo-Vachon Blvd. entrance.
- Michel-Jasmin Blvd. is closed between McMillan Blvd. and Marshall Ave. until mid-August.
SAMUEL-DE-CHAMPLAIN BRIDGE
- From Friday at 11 p.m. to Saturday at 5 a.m. Highway 132 East at Exit 53 will be closed.
Detours are in effect for all closures. For more information, visit the Mobility Montreal website or visit its Facebook page.