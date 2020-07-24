MONTREAL -- Those driving on the weekend should note that there is major work planned for Highway 20 west between the Turcot and Saint-Pierre Interchanges, as well as in the Ville-Marie tunnel.

The Eastern Townships Autoroute (Highway 10) westbound in Brossard is also worth avoiding at the Highway 30 interchange.

HIGHWAY 20

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. the following closure will be in effect:

Highway 20 West between the Turcot and Saint-Pierre interchanges.

As a result, the following are default closures:

The ramps leading from Highway 15 North and South (Decarie) to Highway 20 West towards Lachine.

The Sainte-Anne-de Bellevue Blvd./ Saint-Jacques St. entrance at the Angrignon interchange.

The ramp leading from Highway 20 West to the Honore-Mercier Bridge (exit 63).

ROUTE 136 / VILLE-MARIE EXPRESSWAY (HIGHWAY 720)

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. the following closure is in effect:

The Ville-Marie Expressway (Highway 720) East between the Turcot interchange and the Notre-Dame St. West and de la Cathedrale St. entrances in the Ville-Marie tunnel.

As a result, the following are default closures:

The ramps from the Decarie Expressway South (15) and Highway 20 East to the Ville-Marie Expressway.

EASTERN TOWNSHIPS AUTOROUTE (10)

HEADING EAST

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. the following closure is in effect:

In Brossard, The Eastern Townships Autoroute (10) East at the end of the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge, between

the Longueuil exit (6) and the Taschereau Blvd. entrance.

As a result, the following are default closures:

The ramps leading from Highway 132 East and West to The Eastern Townships Highway East (towards Sherbrooke).

HEADING WEST

From at Friday 10 p.m. to Sunday at 6 a.m. the following closure is in effect:

• In Brossard, The Eastern Townships Autoroute (10) West and the service road between the Highway 30 exit (11) and the Milan and Taschereau Blvds. entrance.

As a result, the following are default closures:

The Highway 30 West and East ramps to the Eastern Townships Autoroute.

The Equinox and Elements Streets entrances.

TURCOT PROJECT - LOCAL NETWORK

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. the following closures will be in effect:

Notre-Dame St. West between chemin de la Cote-Saint-Paul and Place Turcot

De l'Eglise Ave. westbound between De La Verendrye Blvd. and Drake st.

Two of three lanes on De La Verendrye southbound between Highway 15 and de l'Eglise Ave.

Starting Monday at 7 a.m., chemin de la Cote-Saint-Paul between Monk Blvd. and Notre-Dame St. West.

NOTRE-DAME STREET EAST

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. the following closure will be in effect:

Notre-Dame St. East in both directions between Alfonse-D.-Roy St. and Frontenac St.

HONORE-MERCIER BRIDGE

The lanes leading from Kahnawake to Montreal are closed. One lane in each direction is open on the Kahnawake-bound span of the bridge.

HIGHWAY 520 WEST

Highway 520 West is closed. One lane is open in each direction between the Dorval Roundabout and the Romeo-Vachon Blvd. entrance.

Michel-Jasmin Blvd. is closed between McMillan Blvd. and Marshall Ave. until mid-August.

SAMUEL-DE-CHAMPLAIN BRIDGE

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Saturday at 5 a.m. Highway 132 East at Exit 53 will be closed.

Detours are in effect for all closures. For more information, visit the Mobility Montreal website or visit its Facebook page.