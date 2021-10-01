MONTREAL -- Anyone planning on driving in the Montreal area this weekend should expect delays at the Lafontaine tunnel (A-25), the Metropolitan Expressway (A-40) and part of the Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136).

HIGHWAY 25 / LOUIS-H.-LAFONTAINE TUNNEL

Northbound

From Saturday at 12:30 a.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

  • Between Longueuil and Montreal, Highway-25 North between the La Prairie exit (90) on Highway 20 West and the Notre-Dame East / Curatteau entrance, including the Louis-Hippolyte-Lafontaine tunnel.

As a result, the following are default closures as of 9:30 p.m. on Friday:

On the South Shore

  • The Route-132 east and west ramps (exits 89-N) to Highway 25 north.
  • The Île-Charron Street entrance.

Highway 25 closures Oct. 1 to 4Southbound

In Montreal, Highway 25 South between Souligny Avenue the following configurations and schedules will be in effect:

  • Two of three lanes closed from Friday at 10:30 p.m. to Saturday at 7:30 a.m.
  • One of three lanes are closed from Saturday at 7:30 a.m. to Sunday at 10 p.m.
  • Two of three lanes are closed from Sunday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

La Fontaine Tunnel closures Oct. 1 to 4

METROPOLITAN EXPRESSWAY (A-40)

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

  • The Metropolitan Expressway (A-40) West between the Laurentian and Décarie interchanges.

As a result, the following are default closures as of 9:30 p.m.:

  • In the Laurentian Interchange, the Highway 15 South ramp to Highway 40 West.
  • The Stinson Street entrance.
  • In the Decarie Interchange, the Highway 15 North ramp to Highway 40 West.

Metropolitaine Expressway closures Oct. 1 to 4

THE VILLE-MARIE EXPRESSWAY (R-136) AND TUNNEL

From Friday at 11:59 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures are in effect:

  • In the Turcot interchange, the ramp leading from Highway 20 East to the Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136) East.

Turcot Interchange closures Oct. 1 to 4

  • The Ville-Marie Expressway East (R-136) between the Atwater Avenue exit (2) and the Cathedrale and Notre-Dame Street entrance in the Ville-Marie Tunnel.

Ville-Marie Tunnel closure Oct 1 to 4

METROPOLITAN BLVD. (A-40) SERVICE ROAD

From Friday at 9:30 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

  • The Metropolitan Boulevard (A-40) eastbound service road between the du Champ-d'Eau and Galeries-d'Anjou Boulevard overpasses.

As a result, the following are default closures:

  • As of 9 p.m., the Champ-d'Eau Street entrance for the service road.
  • des Halles Avenue, between Bélanger and Jean-Talon East.

SAINT-PIERRE INTERCHANGE

From Friday at 11:59 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures will be in effect:

  • The Highway 20 West ramp to Route 138 West leading to the Mercier Bridge.
  • One of two lanes on the Highway 20 East ramp to Route 138 West.

HIGHWAY 40 - ÎLE-AUX-TOURTES BRIDGE

Westbound

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Saturday at 7:30 a.m. and from Saturday at 10 p.m. to Sunday at 8:30 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

  • Between Senneville and Vaudreuil-Dorion, the westbound portion of the bridge.

Eastbound

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Saturday at 7:30 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

  • Between Vaudreuil-Dorion and Senneville on the eastbound portion of the Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge: two of three lanes.
  • No truck traffic is allowed.

OTHER

  • In Montreal North, part of the Pie-IX Bridge rehabilitation project on Gouin Boulevard will be closed in both directions under the Pie-IX Bridge, between Gariépy and Saint-Julien avenues from Monday, Oct. 4 at 7 a.m. to Friday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m.
  • Saint-Leonard, the Metropolitan Boulevard (A-40) eastbound service road will be closed between Viau Boulevard and Millet Street on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • In LaSalle and the Sud-Ouest, Angrignon / des Trinitaires boulevards southbound will be closed between Newman Boulevard and Irwin Avenue on Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All roadwork may be cancelled due to weather. For more information and detours visit the Mobility Montreal website or its Facebook page.