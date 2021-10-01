Advertisement
Weekend Traffic: Avoid two tunnels, two interchanges and a couple of major highways
MONTREAL -- Anyone planning on driving in the Montreal area this weekend should expect delays at the Lafontaine tunnel (A-25), the Metropolitan Expressway (A-40) and part of the Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136).
HIGHWAY 25 / LOUIS-H.-LAFONTAINE TUNNEL
Northbound
From Saturday at 12:30 a.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:
- Between Longueuil and Montreal, Highway-25 North between the La Prairie exit (90) on Highway 20 West and the Notre-Dame East / Curatteau entrance, including the Louis-Hippolyte-Lafontaine tunnel.
As a result, the following are default closures as of 9:30 p.m. on Friday:
On the South Shore
- The Route-132 east and west ramps (exits 89-N) to Highway 25 north.
- The Île-Charron Street entrance.
Southbound
In Montreal, Highway 25 South between Souligny Avenue the following configurations and schedules will be in effect:
- Two of three lanes closed from Friday at 10:30 p.m. to Saturday at 7:30 a.m.
- One of three lanes are closed from Saturday at 7:30 a.m. to Sunday at 10 p.m.
- Two of three lanes are closed from Sunday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.
METROPOLITAN EXPRESSWAY (A-40)
From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:
- The Metropolitan Expressway (A-40) West between the Laurentian and Décarie interchanges.
As a result, the following are default closures as of 9:30 p.m.:
- In the Laurentian Interchange, the Highway 15 South ramp to Highway 40 West.
- The Stinson Street entrance.
- In the Decarie Interchange, the Highway 15 North ramp to Highway 40 West.
THE VILLE-MARIE EXPRESSWAY (R-136) AND TUNNEL
From Friday at 11:59 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures are in effect:
- In the Turcot interchange, the ramp leading from Highway 20 East to the Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136) East.
- The Ville-Marie Expressway East (R-136) between the Atwater Avenue exit (2) and the Cathedrale and Notre-Dame Street entrance in the Ville-Marie Tunnel.
METROPOLITAN BLVD. (A-40) SERVICE ROAD
From Friday at 9:30 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:
- The Metropolitan Boulevard (A-40) eastbound service road between the du Champ-d'Eau and Galeries-d'Anjou Boulevard overpasses.
As a result, the following are default closures:
- As of 9 p.m., the Champ-d'Eau Street entrance for the service road.
- des Halles Avenue, between Bélanger and Jean-Talon East.
SAINT-PIERRE INTERCHANGE
From Friday at 11:59 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures will be in effect:
- The Highway 20 West ramp to Route 138 West leading to the Mercier Bridge.
- One of two lanes on the Highway 20 East ramp to Route 138 West.
HIGHWAY 40 - ÎLE-AUX-TOURTES BRIDGE
Westbound
From Friday at 10 p.m. to Saturday at 7:30 a.m. and from Saturday at 10 p.m. to Sunday at 8:30 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:
- Between Senneville and Vaudreuil-Dorion, the westbound portion of the bridge.
Eastbound
From Friday at 10 p.m. to Saturday at 7:30 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:
- Between Vaudreuil-Dorion and Senneville on the eastbound portion of the Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge: two of three lanes.
- No truck traffic is allowed.
OTHER
- In Montreal North, part of the Pie-IX Bridge rehabilitation project on Gouin Boulevard will be closed in both directions under the Pie-IX Bridge, between Gariépy and Saint-Julien avenues from Monday, Oct. 4 at 7 a.m. to Friday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m.
- Saint-Leonard, the Metropolitan Boulevard (A-40) eastbound service road will be closed between Viau Boulevard and Millet Street on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- In LaSalle and the Sud-Ouest, Angrignon / des Trinitaires boulevards southbound will be closed between Newman Boulevard and Irwin Avenue on Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
All roadwork may be cancelled due to weather. For more information and detours visit the Mobility Montreal website or its Facebook page.