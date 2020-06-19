Advertisement
Weekend Traffic: Avoid the Turcot Interchange... as per normal
MONTREAL -- Certain things in life are certain: death, taxes, and weekend closures at the Turcot Interchange.
Those travelling on the weekend by car should know to avoid the Highways (20 and 720) from the Saint-Pierre Interchange through the Turcot Interchange and towards the Ville-Marie tunnel.
HIGHWAY 20 AND THE TURCOT INTERCHANGE
The following closures are in effect until Monday at 5 a.m.:
- Highway 20 East between exit 63 (towards the Honore-Mercier Bridge) and the Turcot.
- The ramps from the Ville-Marie Expressway to the Decarie Expressway (Highway 15 North), from Highway 20 East to Highway 15 South (towards Nuns’ Island), and from Highway 20 East to the Ville-Marie Expressway (Highway 720) towards Montreal’s city centre.
- The ramps from the Decarie Expressway (Highway 15) to Highway 20 West and from Highway 15 North to Highway 20 West.
- The ramps from The Ville-Marie Expressway (Highway 720) to the Decarie (15), and Highway 20 West.
- The ramp to Highway 20 East from Highway 138 East.
- The Angrignon Blvd. entrance.
From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. the following closures will be in effect:
- Ville-Marie Expressway West (Highway 720) between exit 5 in the tunnel (to the Champlain Bridge) and the Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue Blvd. entrance in the Angrignon Interchange.
- Saint-Antoine East and Hotel-de-Ville/Rue Sanguinet entrances.
- Lucien-L’Allier/Saint-Anotine West Street entrance.
- Rene-Levesque Blvd. at Fort St. entrance.
JACQUES-CARTIER BRIDGE
From Friday at 8 p.m. to Monday at noon:
- Only one lane will be available in each direction.
- The Sainte-Helene and Saint-Laurent Street entrances will be closed.
- The exit and entrance to Jean-Drapeau Park will be closed.
DORVAL INTERCHANGE AND HIGHWAY 520
- Highway 520 East between the Dorval roundabout (Highway 20) and the 55th Ave. entrance will be closed from Saturday at 9 p.m. to Sunday at 6 a.m. and from Sunday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.
- Highway 520 West between exit 2 (to 55th Ave.) and the McMillan Blvd. entrance will be closed from Sunday at midnight to Monday at 5 a.m.
- Highway 520 West will be reduced to one lane between the Dorval roundabout and the Romeo-Vachon Blvd. starting Monday until mid-August.
- McMillan Blvd., and Romeo-Vachon Blvd. (from the airport) entrances will be closed long-term starting Monday.
Detours will be in place for all closures. Visit Mobility Montreal's site for more details or go to the organization's Facebook page.