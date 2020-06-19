MONTREAL -- Certain things in life are certain: death, taxes, and weekend closures at the Turcot Interchange.

Those travelling on the weekend by car should know to avoid the Highways (20 and 720) from the Saint-Pierre Interchange through the Turcot Interchange and towards the Ville-Marie tunnel.

HIGHWAY 20 AND THE TURCOT INTERCHANGE

The following closures are in effect until Monday at 5 a.m.:

Highway 20 East between exit 63 (towards the Honore-Mercier Bridge) and the Turcot.

The ramps from the Ville-Marie Expressway to the Decarie Expressway (Highway 15 North), from Highway 20 East to Highway 15 South (towards Nuns’ Island), and from Highway 20 East to the Ville-Marie Expressway (Highway 720) towards Montreal’s city centre.

The ramps from the Decarie Expressway (Highway 15) to Highway 20 West and from Highway 15 North to Highway 20 West.

The ramps from The Ville-Marie Expressway (Highway 720) to the Decarie (15), and Highway 20 West.

The ramp to Highway 20 East from Highway 138 East.

The Angrignon Blvd. entrance.

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. the following closures will be in effect:

Ville-Marie Expressway West (Highway 720) between exit 5 in the tunnel (to the Champlain Bridge) and the Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue Blvd. entrance in the Angrignon Interchange.

Saint-Antoine East and Hotel-de-Ville/Rue Sanguinet entrances.

Lucien-L’Allier/Saint-Anotine West Street entrance.

Rene-Levesque Blvd. at Fort St. entrance.

JACQUES-CARTIER BRIDGE

From Friday at 8 p.m. to Monday at noon:

Only one lane will be available in each direction.

The Sainte-Helene and Saint-Laurent Street entrances will be closed.

The exit and entrance to Jean-Drapeau Park will be closed.

DORVAL INTERCHANGE AND HIGHWAY 520

Highway 520 East between the Dorval roundabout (Highway 20) and the 55th Ave. entrance will be closed from Saturday at 9 p.m. to Sunday at 6 a.m. and from Sunday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

Highway 520 West between exit 2 (to 55th Ave.) and the McMillan Blvd. entrance will be closed from Sunday at midnight to Monday at 5 a.m.

Highway 520 West will be reduced to one lane between the Dorval roundabout and the Romeo-Vachon Blvd. starting Monday until mid-August.

McMillan Blvd., and Romeo-Vachon Blvd. (from the airport) entrances will be closed long-term starting Monday.

Detours will be in place for all closures. Visit Mobility Montreal's site for more details or go to the organization's Facebook page.