MONTREAL -- The theme of the weekend on Montreal highways is "avoid the interchanges."

Major work is scheduled for the Turcot, Dorval and Laurentian interchanges this weekend, as well as on the Bonaventure Highway (10) heading towards downtown Montreal.

It will be wise to avoid these areas.

TURCOT INTERCHANGE

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures are in effect:

Highway 15 south between the Turcot and the Gaetan-Laberge Blvd. (63) entrance.

The ramp from the Decarie Expressway (15) South to Highway 20 West.

The ramp from Highway 15 North to the Decarie.

The ramp from the Ville-Marie Expressway (720) West to Highway 20 West.

As a result, the following are default closures:

The Girouard Ave. entrance.

The Highway 20 East ramps to Highway 15 South and North.

OPENING

Starting Monday at 5 a.m., the following will reopen:

The ramp from the Ville-Marie Expressway (720) West to Highway 15 South ramp.

Saint-Jacques St. exit (2) from the Ville-Marie (720) west.

Highway 20 east entrance from Saint-Pierre Ave.

TURCOT PROJECT - LOCAL NETWORK

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures are in effect:

Saint-Jacques St. eastbound between boulevard Decarie and De Courcelle St.

Notre-Dame St. in both directions between Cote Saint-Paul St. and Monk Blvd.

One lane open in each direction on De La Verendrye Blvd. between de l'Eglise Ave. and Pitt St.

BONAVENTURE HIGHWAY (10)

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures are in effect:

The Bonaventure Highway (10) West (towards downtown Montreal) between the Pierre-Dupuy Ave. (2) exit and the next entry.

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Saturday at 9 a.m. and Sunday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

The Bonaventure Highway (10) West (towards Montreal) between Nuns' Island and the Pierre-Dupuy Ave. entrance.

As a result, the following are default closures:

On Nuns' Island, the Chemin de la Pointe-Nord and Rene-Levesque Blvd. entrances.

Gaetan-Laberge Blvd. toards downtown from the intersection for Highway 15 North.

SAMUEL-DE CHAMPLAIN BRIDGE

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Saturday at 11 p.m., the following alteration is in effect:

Two of three lanes will be open towards the South Shore.

Eastern Townships Highway (10)

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Saturday at 8 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

In Brossard, the Eastern Townships Highway (10) eastbound between the Highway 15/20/132 exit (6) and the Taschereau Blvd. entrance.

From Saturday at 8 a.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

One of three lanes of the Eastern Townships Highway (10) eastbound in the Pelletier Blvd. area.

LAURENTIANS (A-15/A-40) INTERCHANGE

From Friday at 11:30 p.m. to Saturday at 7 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

The ramp leading from the Laurentians Autoroute (15) South to the Metropolitan Expressway (40) East.

From Saturday at 7 a.m. to Sunday at 10 p.m., the following closure is in effect:

One of two lanes on the ramp from the Laurentians Autoroute (15) South to the Metropolitan East.

From Sunday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the followign closure is in effect:

The ramp from the Laurentians Autoroute (15) South to the Metropolitan east.

HIGHWAY 40 (FELIX-LECLERC)

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

In Pointe-Claire, Highway 40 westbound between the Saint-Jean Blvd. exit (52) and the next entrance.

THE METROPOLITAN EXPRESSWAY (40)

From Friday at 11:59 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

The Metropolitan Expressway (40) between the St. Laurent Blvd./ St. Denis St. exit (71) and the Lacordaire Blvd. entrance.

As a result, the following are default closures:

The l'Acadie Blvd., St. Hubert St. and St. Michel Blvd. entrances.

DORVAL (A-20 / A-520) INTERCHANGE

From Saturday at 9 p.m. to Sunday at 5 p.m., the following closures are in effect:

Highway 520 East between the Dorval roundabout (A-20) and the entrance from the airport.

Highway 520 West between the Cardinal Ave. exit (1-E0 and the Dorval roundabout.

VILLE-MARIE EXPRESSWAY (720)

From Friday at 8 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

On the Ville-Marie East, the St. Laurent/Berri St. exit (6)

HIGHWAY 25 (MASCOUCHE AND SAINT-ROCH-DE-L’ACHIGAN)

From Friday at noon to Monday at 7 a.m., the following alteration is in effect:

One lane is open in each direction between Saint-Henri St. and Route-339.

As a result, the following are default closures:

The entrance and exit of the Ruisseau des Anges St. of Highway 25 South.

Detours are available for all closures and alterations and can be found on the Mobility Montreal's website or Facebook page.

All work is subject to change due to weather or other issue.