

The Canadian Press





Montreal’s weather may have taken a warm turn over the weekend, but not warm enough to avoid another snow removal operation.

Verdun Mayor Jean-Francois Parenteau, who heads the city’s snow removal operations, announced an operation will take place on Sunday night at 7:00 p.m.

On Twitter, Parenteau said less snow and ice had melted than anticipated and, with more snow in the forecast for the coming week, the city decided to proceed.

Déneigement: Un chargement est décrété pour demain 19h00. Le redoux n’est pas aussi grand et l’accumulation prévu lundi n’est plus au rendez-vous. À postériori nous aurions pu décréter avant. Ce fut un mauvais choix de ma part et je m’en excuse! #polmtl pic.twitter.com/lOIeK521ZW — J-F Parenteau (@JFParenteau) January 27, 2018

“It was a bad choice on my part and I apologize,” Parenteau said of not proceeding with the operation sooner.

Each snow removal operation costs an average of $1 million per borough. With an annual budget of $160 million for the operations, that comes out to five operations per winter. So far this winter, four removal operations have been conducted.