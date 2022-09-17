Weekend roadwork will force road closures in and around Montreal

Those planning to drive this weekend in and around Montreal are best advised to avoid Marie-Victorin Blvd. West in Broassard, the Saint-Pierre Interchange and Highway 20 eastbound in Saint-Anne-de-Bellevue as construction is scheduled.

However, planned construction on the Ville-Marie Expressway, including the tunnel, is cancelled due to the weather forecast.

Below are other areas where roadwork is scheduled.

MARIE-VICTORIN BLVD WEST

The following closure is in effect until Monday at 5 a.m.:

In Brossard, Marie-Victorin Blvd. West, between Simard and Rome boulevards.

As a result, the following are default closures :

The Highway 10 (east and west) ramps.

The Route 132 West entrance at the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge.

SAINT-PIERRE INTERCHANGE

The following closure is in effect until Monday at 5 a.m.:

In the interchange, the Route 138 East ramp (from Honoré-Mercier Bridge) to Highway 20 East/downtown.

HIGHWAY 40

The following closure is in effect until Monday at 5 a.m.:

Highway 40 East, between Exit 41 (Boulevard des Anciens-Combattants) and the entrance.

HIGHWAY 40 / ANJOU INTERCHANGE

On Sunday from 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

The Metropolitan Expressway (A-40) East, between Exit 78 (Langelier Blvd.) and the next entrance.

As a result, the following are default closures in the Anjou interchange:

The Lacordaire and Langelier entrances.

The Metropolitan ramp east to Higway 25 south.

The Metropolitan ramp to Highway 25 North.

On Sunday from 10:30 pm to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

The Metropolitan Expressway (A-40) West, between Exit 82 (Langelier Blvd.) and the next entrance.

As a result, the following are default closures:

The Bourget / du Golf and Ray-Lawson / Roi-René Boulevard entrances.

The Metropolitan West ramp to Highway 25 North.

The Metropolitan Wes ramp to Highway 25 South.

The Highway 25 North and South ramps to the Metropolitan West.

TO BE EXPECTED

In Montreal (Le Sud-Ouest borough), Irlandais St. westbound and Bridge St. northbound are closed between Irlandais and Mill streets (one lane southbound), until Monday at 5 a.m.

In Montreal (Borough of Ville-Marie), one of three lanes is closed on the Jacques-Cartier Bridge ramp to De Lorimier Ave. northbound, Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For detours and more information, visit the Mobility Montreal website or visit its Facebook page.