    • Weekend road work: Decarie Boulevard closed overnight on Friday

    Road closed sign in Quebec. FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News) Road closed sign in Quebec. FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)
    Montreal drivers should be aware that roadwork will result in some major routes being closed overnight on the weekend.

    Officials say avoiding the Decarie Expressway (A-15) between the Turcot and Decarie interchanges would be wise.

    Decarie Expressway (A-15)

    From Friday at 10 p.m. to Saturday at 6 a.m., the following closures will be in effect:

    Northbound

    • The Decarie Expressway (A-15) between the Turcot and Decarie interchanges.

    Southbound

    • The expressway between the Decarie interchange and the Sorel Street entrance.

    As a result, the following ramps in the Turcot interchange are closed:

    • Highway 15 North to the Decarie.
    • The Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136) west to the Decarie.

    Turcot interchange closings from Feb. 2 to 3, 2024.

    In addition, the entry ramps from Saint-Jacques, Queen Mary, Sherbrooke and Jean-Talon streets will also be closed.

    The Decarie Boulevard North service road will be closed between Savane Street and Manella Road.

    The following are default closures on the Decarie interchange:

    • Highway 40 East and West to the Decarie.
    • Marcel-Laurin Boulevard to the Decarie South.

    Closings in the Decarie Circle from Feb. 2 to 3, 2024.

    Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge

    Three lanes are open on the bridge: two towards Vaudreuil-Dorion and one towards Montreal.

    Guy Street (Montreal)

    Due to sewer repairs, the following roads are closed in downtown Montreal:

    • Guy Street between de Maisonneuve Boulevard West and René-Lévesque Boulevard West.
    • Sainte-Catherine Street West between Saint-Mathieu Street and Guy Street. 

