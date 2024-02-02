Weekend road work: Decarie Boulevard closed overnight on Friday

Montreal drivers should be aware that roadwork will result in some major routes being closed overnight on the weekend.

Officials say avoiding the Decarie Expressway (A-15) between the Turcot and Decarie interchanges would be wise.

Decarie Expressway (A-15)

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Saturday at 6 a.m., the following closures will be in effect:

Northbound

The Decarie Expressway (A-15) between the Turcot and Decarie interchanges.

Southbound

The expressway between the Decarie interchange and the Sorel Street entrance.

As a result, the following ramps in the Turcot interchange are closed:

Highway 15 North to the Decarie.

The Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136) west to the Decarie.

Turcot interchange closings from Feb. 2 to 3, 2024.

In addition, the entry ramps from Saint-Jacques, Queen Mary, Sherbrooke and Jean-Talon streets will also be closed.

The Decarie Boulevard North service road will be closed between Savane Street and Manella Road.

The following are default closures on the Decarie interchange:

Highway 40 East and West to the Decarie.

Marcel-Laurin Boulevard to the Decarie South.

Closings in the Decarie Circle from Feb. 2 to 3, 2024.

Three lanes are open on the bridge: two towards Vaudreuil-Dorion and one towards Montreal.

Due to sewer repairs, the following roads are closed in downtown Montreal: