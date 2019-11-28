MONTREAL -- Turcot interchange work goes on this weekend. Major closures abound on the Highway 720 and 20 through the interchange. Here's what you need to know.

Samuel-De Champlain Bridge

Starting Saturday at 3 a.m. and ending the same day at 10 p.m., two lanes will be open on the bridge heading North towards Montreal.

Highway 20 / Highway 720

Starting Friday at midnight and ending Monday at 5 a.m., the Highway 20 West and the Highway 720 West will be closed between Exit 5 inside the Ville-Marie tunnel and the Saint-Pierre Interchange, in Lachine.

As a result, all exits from the Highway 15 towards the Highway 20 West will be closed.

Other Turcot Interchange closures

Starting Friday at midnight and ending Monday at 5 a.m., one of two lanes on the Highway 720 East will be closed at exit 4 (De la Montagne St., Saint-Jacques St.)

During the same time period, one of two lanes on the Highway 15 South (Decarie) will be closed between Sherbrooke St. and the Turcot interchange.

The entrance from Girouard Ave. towards the Highway 15 South will also be closed.

Starting Friday at 10 p.m. and ending Monday at 5 a.m., Saint-Jacques St. will close between De Courcelle St. and Decarie Blvd.

Angrignon Blvd.

Starting Friday at 10 p.m. and ending Monday at 5 a.m., one of two lanes will be closed on Angrignon Blvd. North between Saint-Patrick St. and Highway 20.

During the same time period, the eastbound exit from Notre-Dame St. West for Angrignon Blvd. South will be closed.

Highway 10 / Route 132

In Brossard, starting Sunday at 7 p.m. and ending Monday at 5 a.m., two lanes will be open on the Highway 10 East between the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge and Pelletier Blvd.

As a result, the ramp between Route 132 and Highway 10 East, will be closed.

Route 132

Starting Saturday at 6 a.m. and ending Monday at 5 a.m., in Longueuil, Exit 89-E (towards Highway 20 East) will be closed.