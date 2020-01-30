MONTREAL -- It’s been a few weeks since roadwork has closed Montreal’s major arteries on the weekend. Last week, planned closures were scrapped – again – because of poor weather conditions. But this weekend, the forecast seems clear, so drivers can expect a complete closure of Highway 40.

Barring a major weather change – as of Thursday evening, Environment Canada predicted sun and temperatures slightly below zero – the closures will go ahead.

Highway 13/40 interchange

Starting Friday at 11 p.m. and ending Monday at 5 a.m., the Highway 40, and its parallel service road will be completely closed in both directions at the interchange with the Highway 13.

As a result of the same closure, the Highway 13 South will also be closed between exit 6 and the entrance to the Highway 40 East.

The exit from the Highway 13 North to the Highway 40 West, and the parallel service road, will also be closed.

Turcot project

Starting Friday at midnight and ending Monday at 5 a.m., one of three lanes will be closed on Highway 720 East (towards downtown) between the Turcot interchange and exit 3. As a result, exit 2 on the Highway 720 East (Atwater Ave.) will be closed.

Atwater Avenue

In Verdun, on Saturday, from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., the entrance to Atwater Avenue between Highway 15 and LaSalle Blvd. will be closed